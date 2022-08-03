 AuburnSports - Tigers add a Big Cat
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-03 13:03:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Tigers add a Big Cat

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Big Cat continues to deliver in a big way.

Auburn landed a key target Wednesday when 2023 edge Ashley Williams committed to Auburn four days after attending the Big Cat recruiting event.

Williams is Auburn's second edge commitment within the last week.
Williams is Auburn's second edge commitment within the last week. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Williams, rated a 4-star and the nation’s No. 250th overall prospect, had committed to Nebraska three weeks ago before de-committing Sunday. The standout from Zachary, La., has nearly two dozen offers.

Williams, 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, had 89 tackles, 22 tackles-for-loss, 14 sacks, and two forced fumbles as a junior. He led Zachary to the Louisiana Class 5A state championship.

He is the Tigers’ sixth overall commitment and second 4-star edge within the last week after Wilky Denaud picked AU a week ago.

He is also the third commitment surrounding Big Cat Weekend, joining 2024 quarterback Adrian Posse and 2024 defensive back A’Mon Lane.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}