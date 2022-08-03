Tigers add a Big Cat

Auburn landed a key target Wednesday when 2023 edge Ashley Williams committed to Auburn four days after attending the Big Cat recruiting event.

AUBURN | Big Cat continues to deliver in a big way.

Williams, rated a 4-star and the nation’s No. 250th overall prospect, had committed to Nebraska three weeks ago before de-committing Sunday. The standout from Zachary, La., has nearly two dozen offers.

Williams, 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, had 89 tackles, 22 tackles-for-loss, 14 sacks, and two forced fumbles as a junior. He led Zachary to the Louisiana Class 5A state championship.

He is the Tigers’ sixth overall commitment and second 4-star edge within the last week after Wilky Denaud picked AU a week ago.

He is also the third commitment surrounding Big Cat Weekend, joining 2024 quarterback Adrian Posse and 2024 defensive back A’Mon Lane.