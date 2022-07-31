Big Cat boost

It was a memorable weekend for 2023 offensive tackle Vysen Lang. The 4-star from Pike Road, Ala., was back on Auburn's campus for Big Cat Weekend Saturday, and the Tigers made a big impression. "Auburn’s status with me just boosted up out the roof after this visit," Lang said. "I just love the atmosphere, everybody is just positive out here and just a good place to be right now."

Vysen Lang was on campus for Auburn's Big Cat Weekend July 30. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Playing games, a water fight with coaches and a competitive watermelon eating competition were the highlights of the trip for Lang, who's becoming a frequent visitor at Auburn. "I love being at Auburn, being with the coaches and everybody here," Lang said. "Just a good Saturday spent." Most of Saturday was more than football. It was getting to know the coaches at a more personal level. "I already know them pretty good, but now it was just me having fun with them, just me talking with them outside of football," Lang said.