Big Cat boost
It was a memorable weekend for 2023 offensive tackle Vysen Lang.
The 4-star from Pike Road, Ala., was back on Auburn's campus for Big Cat Weekend Saturday, and the Tigers made a big impression.
"Auburn’s status with me just boosted up out the roof after this visit," Lang said. "I just love the atmosphere, everybody is just positive out here and just a good place to be right now."
Playing games, a water fight with coaches and a competitive watermelon eating competition were the highlights of the trip for Lang, who's becoming a frequent visitor at Auburn.
"I love being at Auburn, being with the coaches and everybody here," Lang said. "Just a good Saturday spent."
Most of Saturday was more than football. It was getting to know the coaches at a more personal level.
"I already know them pretty good, but now it was just me having fun with them, just me talking with them outside of football," Lang said.
Lang released a top six of Auburn, Tennessee, Arkansas, LSU, Texas and Georgia earlier this month, but has yet to take an official visit. He plans to visit all six schools and Auburn will be one of his official visits, although a date isn't set.
He will be in attendance for the Penn State game on Sept. 17, but that likely won't be his last Auburn game.
"I’ll be back at a lot of Auburn games this year," Lang said.
Lang feels like the Tigers are still pushing hard for him and he appreciates that. So, where does Auburn stand?
"Auburn’s in there," Lang said. "Those are the schools I could commit to any day."