Big Cat 'amazing' for 2024 DE

Malik Blocton is creating his own recruitment path. Still, there's a chance it ends at the same place his brother's path did — playing defensive line at Auburn. Blocton, who's the younger brother of current Tiger Marcus Harris, took a better look at the program Saturday while attending AU's Big Cat Weekend. "It was amazing," Blocton said. "It was fun, real fun."

Malik Blocton visited Auburn for Big Cat Weekend July 30 and plans to be back soon. (Rivals.com)

The 2024 prospect spent most of the day with defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh. "He’s really funny and with football, I feel like he knows what he’s doing," Blocton said. "My brother never has anything bad to say about him." Even though Harris and Blocton are brothers and train together at Madhouse Training in Montgomery, Harris has always wanted Blocton to make his own decision. "He’s proud of me for where I’m at," Blocton said of Harris. "He wants me to go wherever I feel like is the best place for me. He doesn’t want me to go to Auburn just because he went to Auburn."