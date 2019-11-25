The Lobos kept trying to race their way back into the game. It never worked.

The Tigers outpaced New Mexico Monday night in the semifinals of the Roman Legends Classic. And while Bruce Pearl's team was less effective than usual on the the scoring end, Auburn's defense created 24 turnovers and used them to great effect.

Auburn headed for New York City earlier this week as one of the nation's most intriguing teams largely due to its scoring ability.

"I think we physically overwhelmed them," coach Bruce Pearl said. "We played pretty hard."

Auburn's defensive edge Monday night was created two ways. The first was a pronounced effort to slow Lobos guard JaQuan Lyles, who entered the game averaging 19 points per game. He'd been shooting 45 percent from long range.

Forward Isaac Okoro spent much of the night defending Lyles, sticking with him across the floor and denying him open looks. Lyles finished with two points on 1-of-10 shooting Monday.

With New Mexico's leading scorer in check, the Tigers felt empowered to take risks in passing lanes. That allowed them to get hands on passes, deflect balls to teammates and create more chances on the scoring end.

Auburn attempted 76 shots Monday. New Mexico attempted just 62.

The game changed for good at the 13-minute mark of the first half when Okoro dunked to cut the Tigers' deficit to five points. From there, the Tigers scored the next 14 points by forcing five turnovers and going 3-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Auburn led by 10 at the half, but needed less than five minutes to double its advantage. The story of the second period was center Austin Wiley, who scored all 14 of his points after the halftime break. He went 6-of-8 from the floor — with four dunks.

The senior also added 13 rebounds.

"Defense and rebounding travels," Pearl said.

Auburn's scoring effort was led by guard Samir Doughty, who finished with 19 points on 6-of-12 shooting. He was 5-of-9 from long range. Okoro scored 12 points while reserve forward Anfernee McLemore finished with 10.

The Tigers (6-0) resume play Tuesday night against Richmond in the final of the Roman Legends Classic. That game will be televised beginning at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.