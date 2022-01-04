Bench shines in road win

No. 9 Auburn beat South Carolina 81-66 at Colonial Life Arena behind a bench that outscored the Gamecocks 40-11.

Allen Flanigan was out for medical reasons. Leading-scorer Jabari Smith was held to just 10 points.

“Just knowing that we needed some more energy off the bench, coming into a road game, trying to bring as much energy as possible — that's just kind of what I had in my mind today,” said Wendell Green, who led the bench and Auburn with 22 points on 7 of 15 shooting.

Green added five rebounds and a team-high five assists.

Jaylin Williams had six points on 3 of 5 shooting, Dylan Cardwell five points and three steals and Chris Moore five points and four rebounds.

In all, Auburn’s five bench players shot 15 of 29 (51.7 percent) from the floor, and totaled 11 of AU’s 34 rebounds, 8 of 14 assists and 5 of 9 steals.

“It was vital,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl of the bench play. “I thought all those guys — Dylan was terrific. Chris Moore had great moments. Jaylin had great moments. Lior was solid again. And so, of course, Wendell sort of pads those stats a little bit.”

The Tigers return to action Saturday against Florida. Tip-off at Auburn Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on ESPN2.