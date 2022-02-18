Bellantoni new special teams coordinator, outside LB coach

Roc Bellantoni is Auburn’s new outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator, AuburnSports.com can confirm. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg first reported the news.

Bellantoni served as a defensive analyst for the Tigers last season. He takes over the position for Bert Watts, who left for the Denver Broncos after one season on the Plains.

Before coming to Auburn, he served as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Utah State in 2020. Bellantoni spent the 2019 season as the linebackers coach at Washington State under defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys. Overall, he has 29 years of coaching experience, including as defensive ends coach and in charge of special teams at Buffalo under current Kansas head coach Lance Leipold.