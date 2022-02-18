Bellantoni new special teams coordinator, outside LB coach
Roc Bellantoni is Auburn’s new outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator, AuburnSports.com can confirm. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg first reported the news.
Bellantoni served as a defensive analyst for the Tigers last season. He takes over the position for Bert Watts, who left for the Denver Broncos after one season on the Plains.
Before coming to Auburn, he served as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Utah State in 2020. Bellantoni spent the 2019 season as the linebackers coach at Washington State under defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys. Overall, he has 29 years of coaching experience, including as defensive ends coach and in charge of special teams at Buffalo under current Kansas head coach Lance Leipold.
“Auburn football has had a long tradition of impact pass rushers and relentless outside linebacker and edge play,” said Bellantoni. “The opportunity to teach and mentor these young men who want to add to that legacy is truly an honor. That same relentless approach is what we expect from our special teams unit as well. This phase determines the outcome of many games, and exactly why we need an all-in mentality from every player and coach when it comes to special teams. We want to be the best in the country with those units and want guys who are possessed to make a game changing play as part of a special teams unit.”
It is the seventh coaching change for Bryan Harsin since the start of last season.
Here is Bellantoni's career coaching history:
2021 – Auburn – Defensive Analyst
2020 – Utah State – Special Teams Coordinator/Tight Ends
2019 – Washington State – Interim Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
2018 – Buffalo – Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Ends
2017 – Buffalo – Director of Player Personnel
2014-16 – Florida Atlantic – Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
2012-13 – Villanova – Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Line
2007-11 – Eastern Illinois – Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator/LB/DL
2002-06 – Eastern Illinois – Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
2001 – Eastern Illinois – Recruiting Coordinator/Defensive Line
2000 – Drake – Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
1998-99 – Drake – Defensive Line
1995-97 – Buena Vista – Defensive Line
1993-94 – Mamaroneck (N.Y.) HS – Offensive Line/Defensive Line