Behind Enemy Bylines: Q&A with an Ole Miss reporter

NM : He's matured as a decision-maker. A year ago, Corral was apt to take some chances downfield. He has a cannon for an arm and he can throw it through windows. Obviously, that's good, but it can also lead to mistakes. This season, he's just not forcing anything. He's taking what the defense is giving him and waiting for defensive coordinators to become impatient. He's also such a smart runner. He can beat you with his feet and he'll take the running lane when it opens. However, he's very competitive, which has led to him taking too many hits this year in the open field. He's got to clean that up.

Ahead of Auburn's matchup with Ole Miss, our Christian Clemente chatted with Neal McCready of RebelGrove.com . Dive in for his assessment of the Tigers-Rebels matchup and how he sees things shaking out Saturday.

CC: With the offense as a whole, how has Ole Miss improved and where have they struggled from last year to this year?

NM: Corral is better, so that's the big thing. The running back room is deep and versatile. Snoop Conner is a bruiser, a physical back who can get big chunks against a defense that makes mistakes. Jerrion Ealy relies on speed. When he attacks a hole and gets to the second level, he's dangerous. Henry Parrish Jr. is an excellent pass-protector who can catch the ball out of the backfield and has an impressive second cut that defenses have to respect. The wide receiver corps, when healthy, is dangerous, but right now, Jonathan Mingo is out and we believe Braylon Sanders is likely out as well. That's a problem. Ole Miss doesn't really have a deep-ball threat, meaning it has to scheme defenses to death. That's tough to do in the SEC. The offensive line is banged up as well, a problem against a good defensive front like Auburn's.

CC: Ole Miss is playing better on defense, what’s led to their improvement?

NM: It's multi-fold, really. First, it's Year 2 in a system. That always helps. Continuity in a system is a good thing. Then, of course, it's personnel. Chance Campbell, a Maryland transfer, has solidified the linebacker corps. Jake Springer, a Navy transfer, has bolstered the secondary. Throw in the emergence of linebacker Mark Robinson, a full year with safety Otis Reese and much improved depth in the secondary, and you have a recipe for a much better defensive unit. They've looked much better the past two weeks, but Auburn represents a different test.

CC: Who are some X-Factors on offense and defense that can swing the game Ole Miss’ way?

NM: Defensively, Sam Williams and Cedric Johnson have begun getting to the quarterback more effectively, and junior college transfer defensive tackle Isaiah Iton may be seeing the light come on a bit. Ole Miss has begun to force some turnovers, and they'll need a couple of those to have a shot against Auburn. They've defended the run well, but running quarterbacks -- K.J. Jefferson and Hendon Hooker -- caused them some issues. Controlling Bo Nix's feet and making him beat them with his arm figures to be the Rebels' plan. Offensively, it's all about establishing the running game and finding receivers other than Dontario Drummond to step up and catch Auburn cheating a bit. Whether it's Dannis Jackson, Miles Battle, Jadon Jackson or John Rhys Plumlee, someone else has to emerge and catch a few passes if the Rebels are going to get out of Jordan-Hare a winner.

CC: Game prediction? Who wins and why?

NM: I had Ole Miss at 6-1 headed to Auburn in my preseason predictions. I predicted a loss at Auburn and still do. I think it's a good game and likely a very close game. Under Kiffin, Ole Miss has been must-see TV and there's no reason to think that won't continue. However, the injury situation at wide receiver and on the offensive line is worrisome, and I think Auburn is a very solid team. Throw in that stadium, at night, and against a rested team and I think it's too much to overcome. I'll go Auburn 31, Ole Miss 27.



