Behind Enemy Bylines: Q&A with a LSU reporter

JR: Not so much a specific on-field area, but the thing that's most impressed me is probably the general way the team has shaken back, stuck together and kept looking forward despite how many similarities that UCLA game bore to such a frustrating 2020 and how quickly the morale could have unraveled into the same malaise of last fall. On defense, the Tigers have gotten after opposing quarterbacks with their pass rush and done a better job playing together, keeping the ball in front of them and tackling securely to cut down on explosive plays. And on offense, they've taken some things off Max Johnson's plate, sped up the offense and his decision-making and allowed their talented receiving corps to make more plays downfield. But this weekend represents easily the biggest test thus far, the offensive line is shaky at best, the running game has yet to come together and the linebackers have had some ups-and-downs, particularly in coverage.

CC: LSU started the season off with an early loss to UCLA but has strung together some wins now, what's impressed you about this team and what still needs to be worked on?

Ahead of Auburn's matchup with LSU, our Christian Clemente chatted with Jerit Roser of TigerDetails.com . Dive in for his assessment of the Auburn-LSU matchup and how he sees things shaking out Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

CC: Offensively, where does this team excel?

JR: Anytime LSU can get the ball to Kayshon Boutte is a good play. The sophomore is fifth in the league in receptions (24) and fourth in yards (309), but has twice as many touchdowns (8) as any other player. But what the Tigers have going around him can be a pivotal crapshoot. Freshman wideout Deion Smith exploded for arguably the best receiving performance of the season against Central Michigan, but struggled last week at Mississippi State. Junior Trey Palmer is an explosive vertical threat, but misses opportunities to make other plays. Freshman Brian Thomas Jr. has made a couple big catches, but had a couple disappointing drops. And freshman Jack Bech has been a reliable pass-catcher, but isn't as dynamic of a downfield weapon. When one or two of Boutte's teammates can step up and make plays, quarterback Max Johnson gains confidence and offense becomes more of a handful to slow down.

CC: Staying on that side of the ball, who are some X-Factors that can swing the game LSU's way?

JR: Most of that offense can be considered X-factors, because few players have been particularly consistent through four games. Keep an eye on the talented freshmen as LSU returns home, where that group has had their most success so far. Wide receiver Deion Smith would be the most likely candidate. If either freshman running back, Corey Kiner or Armoni Goodwin, can get free and help provide some balance to the offense, that would be huge, but that would require the offensive line showing more improvement against an always-strong Auburn defensive front than I'd feel confident betting on.

CC: What's the strong suit of the LSU defense?

JR: The Tigers lead the nation in sacks (5.0 per game) and are tied with Auburn for the lead in tackles for loss (10.5 per game), pressure up front that has bought some time for the secondary — even in the new absence of Derek Stingley Jr. — to come together. LSU is tied for No. 30 nationally, including No. 3 in the conference, in takeaways, including an early forced fumble by a cornerback each of the past two weeks to help set an early tone.

CC: Who are the guys to look out for on LSU's defense?

Credit to defensive ends B.J. Ojulari and Ali Gaye as the faces of that pass rush. Defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy has also been consistent in that regard in the middle. On the back end, cornerback Eli Ricks may be the biggest name without Stingley. Slot corner Cordale Flott, an Alabama native, is playing the best football of his career. Safety Jay Ward and cornerback Dwight McGlothern have come back strong from injury. And transfer safety Major Burns has improved each game with his hometown program.

CC: Game prediction? Who wins and why?

JR: This game feels like another crazy affair fitting the series between these two teams, and I won't be surprised either way. The turnover margin and special teams, or even just one or two timely plays in those areas will likely swing this game. And, as has been the case for the past two decades in Baton Rouge, I'll stick with the home team to escape a wild one amid a lively atmosphere, 27-24.