AuburnSports - Bedell to coach tight ends

Bedell to coach tight ends
AUBURN | Bryan Harsin is bringing another Bronco to Auburn but this one will coach a new position.
Former Boise State offensive line coach Brad Bedell has been named Auburn’s tight end coach. He’s the seventh of 10 on-field coaches hired by Harsin and the second that’s followed him from Boise.
“Tight end play is a critical part of our offensive attack and Coach Bedell brings a unique perspective to what we want to do with that position group,” Harsin said. “Brad has coached with me at a couple different places and is a relationship driven coach with six years of NFL playing experience, making him an exceptional recruiter. His versatility as a coach and strong recruiting ability make him a great fit for the Auburn football family.”
In four seasons at Boise State, Bedell’s offensive line had nine players garner 13 All-Mountain West honors, including five first team honors. Three Bronco linemen earned all-conference honors in 2020.
Bedell, who previously worked under Harsin at Arkansas State, previously served as the assistant head coach and offensive line coach at Lamar, where he was hired in January 2017 following a season at Baylor.
“I’m really excited to be a part of a tremendous football program like Auburn, that has had great tradition and success over the years,” Bedell said. “Working with Coach Harsin at Boise State and the culture he created is something special and I look forward to being a part of that at Auburn. The quality of young men in this program has me excited. I can’t wait to get started.”
Bedell began his coaching career as an offensive intern at Colorado (2007-09), his alma mater, where he garnered first-team All-America and All-Big 12 First Team honors at right guard following his senior campaign in 1999. He then went on to play six seasons in the National Football League, spending time with the Browns (2000-01), Dolphins (2003), Packers (2004-05) and Texans (2006).