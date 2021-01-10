AuburnSports - Bedell to coach tight ends

AUBURN | Bryan Harsin is bringing another Bronco to Auburn but this one will coach a new position.

Former Boise State offensive line coach Brad Bedell has been named Auburn’s tight end coach. He’s the seventh of 10 on-field coaches hired by Harsin and the second that’s followed him from Boise.

“Tight end play is a critical part of our offensive attack and Coach Bedell brings a unique perspective to what we want to do with that position group,” Harsin said. “Brad has coached with me at a couple different places and is a relationship driven coach with six years of NFL playing experience, making him an exceptional recruiter. His versatility as a coach and strong recruiting ability make him a great fit for the Auburn football family.”