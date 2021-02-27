AuburnSports - Baylor jumps on Auburn early

The Tigers fall to 5-2 on the season with their second consecutive loss.

Jared McKenzie hit the second pitch he saw from Richard Fitts over the left field wall for the first of his two home runs as Baylor pounded out 15 hits in a 12-6 win over Auburn on day two of the Round Rock Classic.

AUBURN | This one was over after two pitches.

"We just got off to such a tough start," Auburn coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. "We just gave the plate away from jump street. From the first batter of the day, we gave the plate away. Richard Fitts is an amazing pitcher. He’s going to do some amazing things but he’s got to make some adjustments."

Fitts (0-1) took the loss allowing seven runs, six earned, on nine hits in 4.1 innings. Relief pitcher Brooks Fuller didn’t fare much better giving up five runs on five hits and three walks in 1.2 innings.

Peyton Glavine was one of the few bright spots for the Tigers Saturday holding the Bears to one hit in 3.0 innings with two strikeouts.

Tyler Miller was 3 of 4 at the plate with three runs scored, a triple, home run and three RBI. Kason Howell had an RBI singles in the fourth and ninth, and Steven Williams an RBI double in the fifth.

Left fielder Judd Ward was injured running into the left field wall in the top of the third, and lifted favoring his left arm after hitting a single in the bottom of the inning.

McKenzie led Baylor at the plate going 3 of 5 with three runs scored and three RBI. Starter Tyler Thomas (1-0) held AU to two runs, one earned, on four hits in 5.0 innings.

Auburn will face Texas A&M Sunday at 11 a.m. CT on the final day of the Round Rock Classic. The games will be televised by a premium subscription service, FloBaseball.