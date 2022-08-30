How they perform this week will determine the starter for the Bears. How they perform over the next two weeks will determine who starts for the Penn State game Sept. 17.

There’s at least one position up for grabs heading into Saturday’s opener against Mercer. Keiondre Jones and Kameron Stutts are listed as co-starters at right guard.

“Both guys have been back and forth. Both guys are really in that role right now and we haven’t decided at that guard position,” said Harsin.

Jones has started 20 career games for Auburn while Stutts has 26 career appearances without a start. But a strong offseason has positioned Stutts to have a much bigger role this fall.

“Kameron has really had a great camp. He had a great spring too,” said Harsin. “I think he’s one of the more improved players and physically he’s changed his body. He’s gotten himself in really good shape from where he was to where he is right now. I’m really proud of him for that and I think it’s going to be a big difference for him when he goes out there and plays.

“For Keiondre it’s the same thing during camp. He just continues to build himself into the shape he needs to be in to go out there and play. He’s strong, he’s played before.”

The rest of the offensive line is more settled although there’s still plenty of competition including left tackle where Kilian Zierer has won the starting position but is being pushed by Brenden Coffey.

“Coffey is another guy that has made a lot of improvement,” said Harsin. “He’s very athletic and I think he’s done a really good job of putting himself in a position to get out there and play. Between those two right now, we’ll see how it goes. If they both play in the game that will be fine too because they can both go out there and do the things we need them to do.”