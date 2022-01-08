Battle of the bigs

Bruce Pearl is always looking for a motivating factor for his team or a specific player, some mismatch or challenging feature of an upcoming opponent that he can harp on leading up to the game. The Auburn coach didn't have to look far for one against Florida.

The Gators have one of the best big men in college basketball in Colin Castleton, a preseason First-Team All-SEC selection. It's a fact Pearl will put in the ear of Walker Kessler and Dylan Cardwell ahead of Saturday's matchup in Auburn Arena.

"He's having a great year," the coach said. "I think I'll probably remind Dylan Cardwell and Walker Kessler that I don't remember seeing their name on the first team, the second team, if there was a third team, the fourth team. I don't remember those guys' names being on any of those teams."