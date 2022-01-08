Battle of the bigs
Bruce Pearl is always looking for a motivating factor for his team or a specific player, some mismatch or challenging feature of an upcoming opponent that he can harp on leading up to the game. The Auburn coach didn't have to look far for one against Florida.
The Gators have one of the best big men in college basketball in Colin Castleton, a preseason First-Team All-SEC selection. It's a fact Pearl will put in the ear of Walker Kessler and Dylan Cardwell ahead of Saturday's matchup in Auburn Arena.
"He's having a great year," the coach said. "I think I'll probably remind Dylan Cardwell and Walker Kessler that I don't remember seeing their name on the first team, the second team, if there was a third team, the fourth team. I don't remember those guys' names being on any of those teams."
As Pearl pointed out, the Florida center has impressed. Coming into Saturday, the 6-foot-11 senior is averaging nearly a double-double, posting 15.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game while blocking 2.4 shots per game. It will be one of the best matchups of big guys since No. 9 Auburn battled UConn in November when Huskies' center Adama Sanogo put 30 up against the Tigers.
Pearl also expects an upset Gators team to take the floor on Saturday night.
"They're probably coming up here pretty pissed off about their loss last night to Alabama," he said. "They played really well in the first half, and probably should have had a much larger lead."
Florida (9-4) brings a veteran team to Auburn and, as Pearl points out, possibly the best win for any team in the SEC after defeating Ohio State earlier in the season. And, history hasn't been kind to the Tigers when facing the Gators in recent history.
"Florida is a team I think that we've beaten the least since I've been at Auburn," Pearl said.
Auburn and Florida tips at 7 p.m. CT and airs on ESPN2.