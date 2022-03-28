Battle brewing at safety

AUBURN | Auburn has one safety returning in Zion Puckett and has a pretty tight race developing this spring for the other starting position. The top candidates currently vying at strong safety are sophomores Cayden Bridges and Marquise Gilbert. Bridges spent most of his freshman season last fall on the scout team.

Gilbert was rated as the No. 7 JUCO prospect in the country. (Auburn athletics)

“A guy that we took and played a lot of baseball and was a late bloomer in football. Cayden is, the kid is very explosive,” said defensive back coach Zac Etheridge. “He’s probably one of our best players in terms of athleticism. Just trying to get him to understand the importance of details and the importance of being in that safety position. Being young and just want to talk and be vocal back there and just understand that.” Bridges is listed at 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds on AU’s spring roster, 21 pounds heavier than he was listed last fall. “Just seeing his growth from the time he got here to now is like, not only just him mentally and physically, his body is changing and you can just see him growing everyday to be that type go guy that you need on the backend,” said Etheridge.