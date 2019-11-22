But most, if not all, of those players will be moving on after next season, which is why Butch Thompson and his staff put more of an emphasis on junior college players during the early signing period.

AUBURN | With a number of talented juniors and seniors returning for the 2020 season, Auburn will be well positioned to make a run at a return trip to the College World Series.

“It allows us to get that junior college guy that’s played some junior college baseball that we feel like can step in and immediately help us instead of having to wait for them to get a year of experience,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “In 2021 we’re going to need some new faces, some new names on the back of their jersey to be able to come in and help us immediately.”



The JUCO signees include three power hitters in infielder Bryson Ware from Pearl River (Miss.), infielder/outfielder Garrett Martin from McLennan (Texas) and outfielder Bobby Peirce from South Mountain (Ariz.), and a hard-throwing right-handed pitcher in Chase Wilkerson from San Jacinto (Texas).

“We do feel like we needed a couple of more bats,” Thompson said. “We went and got what we think is power in those guys, guys that can get the ball in the air to the pull side.

“Chase Wilkerson is an Alabama kid that went out to San Jacinto … and is a competitor. It’s written all over him that he’s just a competitor. Cody Greenhill has just been the epitome of, ‘Hey, I don’t know how this is going to happen but I know how to compete and get the last out.’ We think Chase is one of those guys.”

The Tigers’ 10 high school signees include shortstop Werner Blakely from Detroit, Mich., who played in the Under Armour All-American game at Wrigley Field last summer.

“Athletically, personality and 6-3/6-4, left-handed bat, athlete — he’s not going to take a backseat to anybody,” Thompson said.