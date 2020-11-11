AuburnSports - Baseball signing talented class

Below is a full list of Auburn’s 2021 commitments in alphabetical order:

The Tigers enter national signing day with 16 commitments and 10 expected signees. Some of the commitments are expected to walk-on while others may sign a little later while they complete paperwork.

AUBURN | Wednesday is the start of the early signing period for all of Auburn’s olympic sports including what is expected to be a large baseball class.

RHP Chase Allsup

6-2, 210

Dothan (Ala.) HS

Throws a fastball in the low 90s along with a curve and slider. Selected to play in the 2020 North-South all-star game. Will sign with Auburn Wednesday.

RHP John Armstrong

6-0, 185

Harrison HS, Marietta, Ga.

Allowed no runs with six strikeouts and one walk in 3.1 innings as a junior. Was a 2020 Auburn commit that took a gap year.

OF Mike Bello

6-2, 200

Pope John HS, Oak Ridge, N.J.

Batted .487 with 11 doubles as a sophomore. Was selected to play for the USA Baseball U17 National Team development program. Will sign with Auburn Wednesday.

RHP Ben Bosse

6-1, 195

Brenham (Tex.) HS

Was 2-1 with a 0.81 ERA as a sophomore with 24 strikeouts in 17.1 innings. Throws fastball in low 90s. Will sign with Auburn Wednesday.

IF Luke Burk

6-0, 190

Neosho Community College, Chanute, Kan.

Hit .460 with four doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI in 17 games as a freshman in junior college. MLB draft prospect. Will sign with Auburn Wednesday.

RHP Parker Carlson

6-2, 180

Faith Academy, Mobile, Ala.

Was 2-1 with a 1.26 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 16.2 innings as a junior. Throws a fastball in the high 80s/low 90s with movement, and a curveball. Will sign with Auburn Wednesday.

RHP/IF Cade Granzow

6-3, 200

Brentwood HS, Franklin, Tenn.

Throws fastball in upper 80s. A standout quarterback at Brentwood who plans to walk-on to AU’s football team. Has a football offer from Vanderbilt. Will sign with Auburn Wednesday.

LHP Korbin Griffin

6-3, 210

Gull Lake HS, Richland, Mich.

Throws fastball in low 90s, and has curve and changeup. Will sign with Auburn Wednesday.

IF Wesley Helms

6-2, 185

Briarwood Christian, Birmingham, Ala.

Batted .438 with one double, one home run and six RBI in nine games as a junior. The son of former MLB player Wes Helms.

RHP Trevor Horne

6-4, 185

Glenwood Academy, Phenix City, Ala.

Was 2-2 with a 1.06 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 19 innings as a junior.

IF Brody Moss

6-0, 180

Helena (Ala.) HS

Hit .361 with three RBI in 12 games as a junior. Named to the Alabama North-South all-star team. Will sign with Auburn Wednesday.

C Harry Owen

6-2, 180

Baseball Performance Academy, Aliso Viejo, Calif.

Was named co-MVP of Wilson Premier Classic with nine hits, two home runs and five RBI.

RHP/1B DJ Radtke

6-4, 185

Blessed Trinity, Marietta, Ga.

Hit .349 with three doubles, two triples and seven RBI in 14 games as a junior. Was 4-0 with a 1.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 innings.

IF/RHP Seaver Sheets

5-11, 160

Sterlington HS, Monroe, La.

Bats left and throws right. Hit .369 with eight doubles, two triples and 15 RBI as a sophomore. He is the son of former MLB pitcher Ben Sheets. Will sign with Auburn Wednesday.

RHP Sawyer Toney

6-4, 215

Lakeland Christian, Lithia, Fla.

Throws fastball in low 90s along with a curve and changeup.

RHP Calvin Ziegler

6-0, 195

Owen Sound, Ontario, Canada.

Was chosen as a top player at the Baseball Factory All-Star Classic after throwing a perfect inning with two strikeouts. Throws fastball in low to mid 90s, curve, slider and changeup. MLB draft prospect. Will sign with Auburn Wednesday.

** Stay tuned later Wednesday as we speak with Auburn recruiting coordinator Karl Nonemaker.