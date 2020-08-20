AuburnSports - Baseball: Pitching focus

The Tigers have to replace Friday night starter Tanner Burns and Sunday starter Bailey Horn, who were both selected in the 2020 MLB Draft, but return Jack Owen to the weekend rotation. The left-hander, who has started 21 games over the past three seasons, is 9-5 with a 3.76 ERA in his career.

Below is a look at the pitching staff heading into the start of fall practice.

AUBURN | Auburn returns plenty of talent and experience from last year’s team, but must find two new weekend starters and add more depth to the bullpen.

Butch Thompson plans to reinforce his weekend rotation by moving Cody Greenhill from closer into a starting role. Greenhill has 19 career saves, but has performed very well when asked to pitch once per week in more extended outings.

The third starting slot is more up for grabs but Richard Fitts has to be considered the favorite after going 6-3 with a 4.93 ERA in six starts through his first two seasons including a 1-0 record with a 2.61 ERA last spring. Other candidates that could earn a spot in the weekend rotation or potentially be midweek starters include Brooks Fuller, Trace Bright and Hayden Mullins, along with newcomers Carson Swilling, Cam Hill and Joseph Gonzalez.

Fuller has appeared in 23 career games with 10 starts and a 4.15 ERA, Bright started three midweek games as a true freshman last season, and Mullins was one of the top signees in last year’s class making four appearances last spring.

STRENGTH IN THE BACKEND

Even with the loss of Greenhill and senior Ryan Watson, Auburn's bullpen should be a strength returning a number of potential difference-makers led by Carson Skipper, who allowed just one run in 9.0 innings in seven appearances out of the bullpen last season.

Mason Barnett is expected to take over as AU’s closer. In his final five appearances as a true freshman last year, the big right-hander struck out 14 and allowed just one hit in 6.2 innings. Seb Thomas was another standout freshman in the bullpen last spring with a 1.17 ERA in seven appearances.

The Tigers have a lot more arms on the roster that could carve out important roles this season including Peyton Glavine, Garrett Wade, Blake Burkhalter, Chase Wilkerson, Kade Snell and Jack Sokol.

POTENTIAL PITCHING ROTATION

Weekend starters: RH Cody Greenhill Friday, LH Jack Owen Saturday, RH Richard Fitts Sunday.

Closer: RH Mason Barnett

Mid-week starters: LH Brooks Fuller and RH Trace Bright

Top middle relief: LH Carson Skipper, RH Seb Thomas, LH Peyton Glavine, LH Hayden Mullins, RH Carson Swilling and LH Garrett Wade.

