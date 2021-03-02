AuburnSports - Baseball notebook: Road lessons

But bouncing back Sunday for a 6-1 win against Texas A&M was certainly a confidence builder.

The 22nd-ranked Tigers will feel like they let one slip away after blowing a 3-0 lead in a 4-3 loss to Oklahoma in 10 innings and will be disappointed in their pitching in Saturday’s 12-6 loss to Baylor.

AUBURN | It was a mixed bag for Auburn in its trip to Texas for the Round Rock Classic.

"Our defense actually travelled and was consistent and played great the entire weekend,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson told Andy Burcham on his weekly Auburn baseball podcast. “The offense came and went. We’ll have to pitch better in one thing we’ll take out of the weekend. But what Trace Bright did was a big deal. To be able to play our best game of the season after losing two in a row, I think was huge.

“Instead of staying home and keep to feeding these guys comfort food, I think it’ll help our program by going on the road.”

It was Auburn’s first road trip since the 2019 College World Series and should help prepare the players for an SEC schedule that will include five road matchups beginning with a three-game series at No. 4 Ole Miss March 19-21.

Auburn, which is off to a 6-2 start, returns home for a four-game series against Xavier this weekend including a doubleheader Saturday.

“There’s too many pieces and too many people playing well not to feel decent about your ball club even though you faced a ton of adversity this weekend,” Thompson said. “I think we’ll respond well to it and I think it will make us a better club. We have a lot of work to do this next couple of weeks before conference play.”

PAINTING THE CORNERS: Junior LHP Peyton Glavine had a good week not allowing a run in two appearances. He pitched two scoreless innings against Alabama A&M and then came in against a hot-hitting Baylor squad and held them to one hit and no runs over the final 3.0 innings.

OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION: Auburn out-scored Alabama A&M 51-2 in two games including a 33-0 win Wednesday. The 33 runs are a program record and the 27 hits tied a record.

SEC POWER: Auburn currently leads the SEC in a number of offensive categories including average (.361), on-base percentage (.460), runs (88), hits (106), doubles (22), RBI (83), total bases (174), walks (52) and stolen bases (14).

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Tyler Miller

The junior had a big week batting .579 with eight runs scored, a double, triple, two home runs and 10 RBI. He had three or more hits in three of AU’s five games. He finished the Round Rock Classic with seven consecutive hits going 3 of 4 against Baylor and 4 of 4 against Texas A&M.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Trace Bright

The sophomore right-hander was 2-0 with a 0.90 ERA in two starts. He allowed one earned run and struck out seven in a win over Alabama A&M Tuesday. In his first weekend start Sunday, he threw 6.0 shutout innings in a 6-1 win over Texas A&M. He was named SEC Pitcher of the Week Monday.

NEXT UP: Auburn's game against Jacksonville State Tuesday was postponed due to rain. It will be made up April 21. Xavier visits Plainsman Park for a four-game series this weekend.