SCHEDULE : North Alabama Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT. At No. 20 LSU Thursday night at 6:30 p.m., Friday night at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. All three games are on SECN+.

AUBURN | Auburn was 1-3 last week with a series loss to Georgia and a midweek loss to UAB. The Tigers finish out the regular season with four games this week including a series at LSU.

NOTES:

** A look at how Auburn ranks in the SEC: .270 batting average (7th), 34 home runs (13th), 305 runs scored (10th), 57 stolen bases (7th), 4.42 ERA (10th), 455 strikeouts (10th), 211 walks allowed (12th), .973 fielding percentage (9th).

** The Tigers are sixth in the SEC West, 1.5 games behind Texas A&M (14-12-1) in fifth and two games behind LSU (15-12) and Ole Miss (15-12) in third.

** Auburn was 35-17 overall and 13-14 in the SEC at this time last season. The Tigers finished 15-15 in the league after taking 2 of 3 from LSU at home.

** Auburn has played six teams in the current top 10 of the NCAA RPI: 1. Vanderbilt, 3. Mississippi State, 4. Georgia, 6. Arkansas, 7. Georgia Tech and 10. Tennessee. The Tigers have a 6-11 record against those six teams. LSU is 22nd in NCAA RPI.

** Auburn batted .228 in the Georgia series, drawing nine walks and striking out 29 times. Ryan Bliss batted .500 in the three games with five runs scored and one RBI.

** In four games last week, Will Holland hit a team-best .438 with a double, home run and two RBI. He has raised his average from .207 to .247 in the last two weeks.

** Steven Williams and Edouard Julien continued their struggles at the plate. Williams batted .077 in four games last week with six strikeouts while Julien hit .143 with six strikeouts. Brody Moore also had a tough week going 1 of 9 (.111) at the plate in three games including one start.

** Auburn had a 7.05 team ERA last week including a 7.39 ERA in the UGA series. The Bulldogs hit six home runs in the series and had 10 extra-base hits. Auburn’s starters (Jack Owen, Tanner Burns and Richard Fitts) had a combined 11.57 ERA against UGA.

** Burns had the best outing of the trio holding UGA to three runs in 5.2 innings. It was the longest outing by an AU starter since Brooks Fuller threw 6.0 shutout innings in a 7-0 win over Texas A&M April 13.

** Kyle Gray had his best week as a Tiger throwing 4.1 scoreless innings in two appearances last week. Cody Greenhill threw four scoreless innings to earn the win against UGA in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader.

** Brooks Fuller will start Tuesday night against North Alabama, Auburn’s final regular season game at Plainsman Park. Fuller threw just four pitches, retiring the final two batters of Saturday second game of the doubleheader against UGA. He’s 2-2 with a 3.29 ERA this season.

** Elliott Anderson will start for just the second time this season at LSU Thursday night. Anderson is 5-1 on the season with a 3.70 ERA, but allowed six runs, five earned, in 2.2 innings in a start at Mississippi State March 24. Owen will go Friday and Burns Saturday. Anderson will likely also start the opening game of the SEC Tournament on Tuesday, May 21.