AUBURN | Auburn was 1-3 last week, winning at 14-2 Jacksonville State before being swept at No. 4 Vanderbilt. The Tigers are off this week for finals before hosting Alabama for a three-game series this weekend.

NOTES:

** A look at how Auburn ranks in the SEC: .266 batting average (8th), 30 home runs (tied 13th), 259 runs scored (11th), 54 stolen bases (6th), 4.18 ERA (10th), 405 strikeouts (10th), 186 walks allowed (13th), .972 fielding percentage (8th).

** The Tigers are sixth in the SEC West, 1.5 games behind Texas A&M (11-9) in fifth and three games behind a three-way tie (13-8) for second. AU is five games ahead of Alabama (5-16) in seventh.

** Auburn was 31-14 overall and 10-11 in the SEC at this time last season. The Tigers finished 15-15 in the league sweeping Vanderbilt at home, being swept at Ole Miss and taking 2 of 3 from LSU at home.

** AU will be home for two-straight weekends against Alabama and No. 8 Georgia before finishing the regular season at No. 14 LSU. AU has just two midweek games left, home against UAB May 7 and home against North Alabama May 14.

** Auburn batted .299 last week but just .262 in the Vandy series. Judd Ward had one of his best weeks as a Tiger batting .500 in four games with two doubles, six runs scored and three RBI. After resting for the Jacksonville State series, Matt Scheffler and Steven Williams both hit .364 at Vandy. Scheffler had a double and three RBI.

** Edouard Julien had a tough week going 0-for-12 with six strikeouts in Nashville. AU’s two freshmen, Kason Howell (.167) and Ryan Bliss (.200) also struggled at the plate against the Commodores.

** An issue that’s plagued Auburn for a good portion of the season, batting with runners in scoring position, cropped up again this weekend. AU was just 6 of 33 (.182) with RISP at VU.

** AU had a 7.50 team ERA at Vandy including a combined 12.79 ERA by starters Tanner Burns, Richard Fitts and Brooks Fuller. AU’s top two relievers, Elliott Anderson and Cody Greenhill, combined for a 11.57 ERA. AU committed three errors, which led to six unearned runs.

** Burns left Thursday night’s game after 2.1 innings with a sore shoulder. Auburn’s ace hasn’t won a game in more than a month and is questionable for this weekend Jack Owen is expected to start Friday, Brooks Fuller Saturday and TBA Sunday.

** Blake Schilleci with 3.2 scoreless innings and Will Morrison with 3.0 scoreless innings in two appearances had the best outings of the Vandy series.