SCHEDULE : at Jacksonville State Tuesday 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+. At No. 4 Vanderbilt 6:30 Thursday on ESPNU, 7 p.m. Friday on SEC Network and noon Saturday on SECN+.

AUBURN | Auburn was 2-2 last week, losing a midweek game at Georgia Tech before taking 2 of 3 at home against No. 17 Ole Miss. The Tigers go on the road for four games this week.

NOTES:

** A look at how Auburn ranks in the SEC: .262 batting average (10th), 28 home runs (13th), 232 runs scored (12th), 52 stolen bases (5th), 4.02 ERA (9th), 368 strikeouts (10th), 164 walks allowed (tied 11th), .972 fielding percentage (11th).

** The Tigers are tied with Mississippi State and Ole Miss for fourth in the SEC West, two games behind Arkansas (12-6) in first. Texas A&M (11-6-1) is second, LSU (11-7) third and Alabama (4-14) seventh.

** Auburn was 29-12 overall and 9-9 in the SEC at this time last season. The next two weeks, the Tigers lost 2 of 3 at Florida before sweeping Vanderbilt at home. AU finished 15-15 in the conference last season.

** After the series at Vandy, Auburn will be home for two-straight weekends against Alabama and No. 5 Georgia before finishing the regular season at No. 16 LSU.

** The Tigers have lost four consecutive non-conference midweek games with their last win 13-5 at UAB March 19.

** Auburn won the Ole Miss series despite batting .208 in three games. Conor Davis made the most of his three hits with two solo home runs and Saturday’s series-clinching walk-off RBI single. Ryan Bliss batted .375 with two runs scored and two RBI while Matt Scheffler hit .364 with four runs scored. Edouard Julien had a home run and six RBI.

** Steven Williams (0-9) and Will Holland (1-9) continued their struggles combining to go 1 for 18 during the series. Holland did score two runs and drive in two.

** Auburn is 24-5 when scoring four or more runs this season and 2-9 when scoring three or fewer.

** Auburn used just seven pitchers in the series with the group combining for a 3.67 ERA. Cody Greenhill earned a save Thursday and the win Saturday. He is tied for third in the SEC with nine saves.

** Richard Fitts had a strong performance out of the bullpen to earn the win Thursday holding the Rebels without a run on four hits in 4.1 innings. He struck out four. He also picked up a win three weeks earlier throwing 5.0 scoreless innings at South Carolina.

** Jack Owen needed just 29 pitches to throw 2.1 scoreless innings Saturday in his fist outing since March 16 due to shoulder tendinitis. He will be cleared for 50-55 pitches as a starter or reliever at Vandy.

** The pitching matchup for AU-JSU game: junior right-hander Ryan Watson (0-1, 5.48) vs. freshman right-hander Trey Fortner (2-5, 5.40). Watson will be making his first start of the season. In his last seven appearances, Watson has a 3.38 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 10.2 innings. Forter didn’t pitch in JSU’s 11-6 win at AU April 9.