SCHEDULE : at No. 16 Georgia Tech Tuesday 5 p.m. CT on ACC Extra. Home against No. 17 Ole Miss 6 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. All three games are on SECN+.

AUBURN | Auburn was 1-3 for a second-straight week, losing a midweek tilt to Jacksonville State and dropping 2 of 3 at No. 12 Texas A&M. The Tigers go on the road for a midweek game Tuesday before hosting a SEC series at Plainsman Park.

NOTES:

** A look at how Auburn ranks in the SEC: .264 batting average (11th), 24 home runs (13th), 49 stolen bases (6th), 3.86 ERA (8th), 331 strikeouts (10th), 145 walks allowed (10th), .973 fielding percentage (8th).

** Auburn was 25-12 overall and 6-9 in the SEC at the halfway point last season, sweeping Alabama on the road to climb back to .500 in the league.

** Auburn is currently sixth in the SEC West but only two games behind Mississippi State in first place in what is shaping up as a very tight race.

** Auburn batted .248 in four games last week with 38 strikeouts and just 10 walks. AU had seven extra-base hits and scored 14 runs.

** Judd Ward, Ryan Bliss and Matt Scheffler each batted .333. Ward added two doubles and three RBI. Steven Williams had his best week in a while with a .308 average. Conor Davis, Rankin Woley and Edouard Julien all batted below .200.

** Auburn had a 5.03 team ERA last week, but it was just 2.88 in three games at Texas A&M. Auburn used just eight pitchers at TAMU, allowing eight earned runs.

** Brooks Fuller threw 6.0 shutout innings at TAMU to earn the win Saturday. Cody Greenhill threw 2.1 innings to earn the save. Will Morrison also had a good week with 4.0 scoreless innings in two outings, along with Ryan Watson, who had a 2.70 ERA in three appearances.

** The pitching matchup for AU’s game at Georgia Tech will be freshman left-hander Carson Skipper (3-2, 7.16) vs. junior right-hander Amos Willingham (4-2, 4.15). The Yellow Jackets won 9-3 at Auburn April 2, but neither Skipper or Willingham pitched in that game.