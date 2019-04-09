SCHEDULE : vs. Jacksonville State Tuesday 6 p.m. CT on SECN+. At No. 11 Texas A&M 6:30 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. All three games are on SECN+.

AUBURN | Auburn was 1-3 last week, losing a midweek tilt to Georgia Tech and dropping 2 of 3 at home against No. 9 Arkansas. The Tiger host a midweek game this week before hitting the road for another SEC showdown.

NOTES:

** A look at how Auburn ranks in the SEC: .266 batting average (10th), 22 home runs (13th), 47 stolen bases (6th), 3.73 ERA (8th), 301 strikeouts (9th), 129 walks allowed (10th), .971 fielding percentage (9th).

** Auburn was 23-10 overall and 4-8 in the SEC at this time last season. The next two weeks, the Tigers took 2 of 3 from Mississippi State and swept Alabama in Tuscaloosa to get back to .500 in the league.

** Auburn batted .237 against Arkansas and left 31 runners on base. AU was just 10 of 53 (.189) with runners on base and 7 of 35 (.200) with runners in scoring position during the three-game series.

** Conor Davis led AU in hitting last week with a .412 average in four games with three doubles and two RBI. Matt Scheffler hit .400 in three games with a double and two RBI. Rankin Woley (1-19), Will Holland (2-11) and Steven Williams (3-16) had a tough week at the plate batting a combined .196.

** Auburn had a 6.00 team ERA last week. It was a rough week for the freshmen. Five freshmen combined for eight appearances, allowing 17 earned runs in 19.2 innings for a 7.78 ERA.

** Cody Greenhill threw 4.0 scoreless innings in two appearances, earning his seventh save against Arkansas Friday. Greenhill has five saves in SEC play, which is tops in the league.

** Ryan Watson had a strong outing against the Razorbacks, allowing just one hit and striking out four in 2.2 scoreless innings. He hasn’t allowed a run his last 5.2 innings.

** Jacksonville State is 16-15 overall and 8-4 in the OVC. Tuesday’s pitching matchup: Fr. LHP Garrett Wade (3-0, 4.24) vs. Sr. RHP Cody Willingham (0-1, 5.09). In six straight midweek starts, Wade is 3-0 with a 3.63 ERA.