SCHEDULE : vs. Georgia Tech Tuesday 6 p.m. CT on SECN+. No. 9 Arkansas 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Thursday’s game is on ESPNU while Friday and Saturday’s games will be streamed on SECN+.

AUBURN | Auburn went 2-2 again last week, but ended an eight-game road stretch with a key SEC series win at South Carolina. The Tiger return home for four games this week.

NOTES:

** A look at how Auburn ranks in the SEC: .268 batting average (10th), 21 home runs (12th), 46 stolen bases (tied 5th), 3.35 ERA (6th), 256 strikeouts (11th), 98 walks allowed (7th), .969 fielding percentage (10th).

** The series win at South Carolina was the team’s third straight against the Gamecocks, including its second straight on the road. It marks the first time in program history the Tigers have accomplished either feat against the Gamecocks

** In two appearances last week, Richard Fitts was 1-0 and didn’t allow a run in 8.2 innings. The freshman right-hander threw 3.2 shutout innings out of the bullpen against Alabama and 5.0 in a win over South Carolina.

** Cody Greenhill picked up two saves in his two appearances against the Gamecocks Friday and Sunday. The sophomore right-hander didn’t allow a run in 2.1 combined innings.

** Jack Owen, who missed his last two starts with a sore shoulder, could get the start against Arkansas Thursday as long as he doesn’t suffer any setbacks.

** Kason Howell led Auburn with a .462 average last week. The freshman was 6-for-13 with a double, two RBI and two stolen bases.

** Auburn is 20-2 when scoring four or more runs this season.

** Auburn is 15-1 at home this season and has won 14 consecutive games at Plainsman Park.

** Pitching matchup for the Georgia Tech game: Fr. LHP Garrett Wade (3-0, 3.72) vs. TBA. Auburn holds a 119-109-6 all-time record against the Yellow Jackets in a rivalry that dates back to 1897, third-oldest in program history. It’s the Bark in the Park game with your dog friends invited to attend.