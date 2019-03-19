AUBURN | Auburn enters this week on a 13-game winning streak heading into the start of an eight-game road trip.

RECORD: 18-2 overall, 3-0 in SEC



RANKINGS: Perfect Game (7), Baseball America (16), USA Today Coaches (12), D1Baseball (12), NCAA RPI (4)



SCHEDULE: at UAB Tuesday 6:30 p.m. CT on C-USA TV. At No. 4 Mississippi State Friday 6:30, Saturday 2 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. All three game on SECN+.



NOTES:



** A look at how Auburn ranks in the SEC: .270 batting average (11th), 14 home runs (tied 12th), 37 stolen bases (3rd), 2.02 ERA (1st), 202 strikeouts (9th), 53 walks allowed (3rd), .974 fielding percentage (7th).



** Auburn’s 13-game winning streak is the second-longest in the country and tied for the seventh-longest in program history. The Tigers have outscored their opponents 86-33 during its winning streak.



** Auburn’s 18-2 start this season and 19-1 last season mark the first time in school history the team has started 18-2 or better in back-to-back seasons.



** Auburn’s 2.02 ERA leads the nation.



** Auburn pitching was 4-0 with a 1.50 ERA, 39 strikeouts and 16 walks in 36.0 innings last week. In three appearances, Elliott Anderson was 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 3.2 innings.



** Collegiate Baseball named Tanner Burns its National Pitcher of the Week after the sophomore held Tennessee scoreless in 6.2 innings with four hits, nine strikeouts and one walk. Burns is 3-0 on the season with a 0.54 ERA.



** The Tigers batted .221 and did not hit a home run in four games last week. Judd Ward led the team with a .400 average, a triple and two RBI. Will Holland batted just .267 but had four of the team’s 13 stolen bases. Kason Howell had three stolen bases and leads the team with 10.



** Rankin Woley continues to lead the team with a .321 batting average and six doubles. His 19 RBI are second. Edouard Julien is hitting .299 with a team-high five home runs and 20 RBI.



** Auburn has gone from 84th to 28th to 4th in the NCAA RPI the last two weeks.



** The starters for Auburn’s game at UAB: Fr. LHP Garrett Wade (3-0, 0.64) vs. R-Sr. RHP Tyler Gates (1-0, 4.60). The Blazers are 10-10 on the season after being swept at Western Kentucky last weekend. UAB freshman OF Jess Davis leads the country with 26 stolen bases.

