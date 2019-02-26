AUBURN | Coming off a series win at UCF, Auburn won’t play any midweek games as it prepares to host Cincinnati for a three-game series this weekend.

RECORD: 6-2

RANKINGS: Baseball America (18), USA Today Coaches (20), D1Baseball (21) and NCAA RPI (9).

SCHEDULE: Friday 6 p.m. CT, Saturday 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. All three games on SECN+.

QUICK NOTES



** A look at how Auburn ranks in the SEC: .269 batting average (10th), eight home runs (tied 5th), 12 stolen bases (6th), 2.73 ERA (5th), 79 strikeouts (tied 5th), .960 fielding percentage (13th).



** Edouard Julien leads Auburn with a .360 average, four home runs and 11 RBI. Freshman Kason Howell is second on the team with a .345 average. JUCO transfer Rankin Woley is hitting .344 with three doubles, one home run and seven RBI. He’s reached base in all eight games.



** After hitting just .158 (3-19) with two RBI in AU’s first five games, Steven Williams was 3 of 10 with a home run and three RBI at UCF.



** Projected pitching rotation for Cincinnati: So. RHP Tanner Burns Friday, So. LHP Jack Owen Saturday, Fr. LHP Carson Skipper Sunday. Burns is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA with a team-high 14 strikeouts. In two relief appearances Owen is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA. He’s allowed seven hits and two walks with 12 strikeouts in 9.0 innings. In three appearances including one start, Skipper is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA and a save.



** Elliott Anderson leads the team with four appearances out of the bullpen. He’s 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 9.0 innings. In three appearances, Cody Greenhill is 0-0 with a 1.80 ERA.



** Auburn has won 12-straight non-conference series.



** With no midweek games this week, Auburn will hold an intrasquad game Tuesday.



** Jeremy Johnson, who grad transferred from Auburn to Cincinnati after last season, will receive his Regional Championship ring this weekend.

