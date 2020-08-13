AuburnSports - Baseball: Lineup focus

AUBURN | Auburn returns plenty of talent and experience from last year’s team, but there should still be several key position battles when fall practice gets underway next month.

LOCKED IN

The outfield is pretty set with all three multiple-year starters returning. Judd Ward in left, Kason Howell in center and Steven Williams in right should all be key bats in the lineup. Ward has an exceptional arm with 11 career outfield assists, and offers a lot of pop at the leadoff position. Howell is an excellent defender that can cover a lot of ground and Williams should be one of the SEC’s best power hitters.

Brayton Brown returns to add depth and a strong bat off the bench, along with competing at designated hitter. Tyler Miller started multiple games in the outfield last season filling in for an injured Williams. Signees Josh Hall, an Ole Miss transfer who is an elite base runner, and Bobby Pierce, a junior college signee, provide further depth and competition in the outfield.

The left side of the infield is also in good hands with Rankin Woley returning at third base and Ryan Bliss at shortstop. Woley was batting .412 when last season was abruptly ended due to COVID-19 and Bliss. 377.

OPEN COMPETITIONS

Brody Moore and Garrett Farquhar should continue their competition at second base. Moore started 14 games at second and right field last season while Farquhar started 10 at second. Newcomers Cole Foster and Bryson Ware, along with Miller should provide plenty of depth in the infield and even more competition at second base.

The competition at first base should also be tight. Johnny Ceccoli, who started two games as a freshman last season, could bring a powerful left-handed bat to Auburn’s lineup while John Samuel Shenker, a tight end on the football team, returns after starting six games at designated hitter. Foster and/or Ware could also get looks at first

The catcher position should be one of the most competitive spots on the team next season. Nate LaRue returns after playing in eight games including three starts as a freshman last season. Ryan Dyal, who had a promising fall before an injury forced a redshirt, also returns. They’ll be joined by signees Ben Schorr and Peyton Sybrandt.

There are a number of possibilities at designated hitter with Brown or one of the first basemen/catchers the most likely candidates.

POTENTIAL LINEUP

1. Judd Ward, LF

2. Ryan Bliss, SS

3. Steven Williams, RF

4. Rankin Woley, 3B

5. Johnny Ceccoli, 1B

6. Kason Howell, CF

7. Nate LaRue, C

8. Ryan Dyal, DH

9. Brody Moore, 2B

MORE BASEBALL

All-American pitcher highlights summer signees

Barrett bringing 'electric stuff' to closer role

Greenhill ready to 'prove himself' as a starter

Tigers expected to field deep and talented roster