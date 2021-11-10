Baseball adds large and talented class

“This class is a little bit more pitching heavy and there’s a good mix of left-handed and right-handed. We’ve got some big power arms and some pitch-able guys,” said AU assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Karl Nonemaker. “Butch (Thompson) has always said pitching, pitching, dominate the routine play and timely hitting. He’s also said we’re going to build a roster close to home plate. We’ve got two catchers and a really good centerfielder.

The Tigers are expected to add 20 total players that will begin school next fall and be ready to compete for the 2023 season.

AUBURN | Auburn is bringing in a big class for 2022 and one that should have an immediate impact on the mound and in the field.

“In this league it’s so hard to come in ready to play, and there’s some guys that we think that are going to be ready to play. There’s more guys that we think are ready to play in this class than a typical class.”

Auburn’s class is ranked No. 8 nationally by Perfect Game and includes five players that were part of the USA Baseball prospect development pipeline in catcher Ike Irish, centerfielder Chris Stanfield, right-handed pitcher Hayden Murphy, and left-handed pitchers Zach Crotchfelt and Drew Nelson.

Many of the players in the class committed to Auburn two or more years ago.

“Our entire staff is very excited, especially with how all these kids have improved and grown throughout the last couple of years,” said Nonemaker. “So many have continued to progress and raise their profile nationally. There’s some very high-end talent and the guys in this class have really strong character.

“There’s some draft risk but we’ve got a chance to get all of them to school.”

Irish, from St. Mary Prep in Orchard Lake, Mich., batted .427 as a junior with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 50 RBI. He also had eight stolen bases.

"He’s a catcher, left-handed hitter, one of the best players in the country,” said Nonemaker. “He’s continued to get better. Really good arm. I would say the thing about Ike that really stands out is he’s such a good communicator. He’s got all those intangibles you’d want as a catcher.”

Stanfield, from Lawton in Tallahassee, Fla., hit 12 doubles, one triple, scored 30 runs and had 15 stolen bases as a junior.

“Chris is a true centerfielder, one of the best players in the country,” said Nonemaker.

Murphy, from Tiftarea Academy in Chula, Ga., had a 1.37 ERA as a junior with 99 strikeouts in 61.1 innings. He also hit .430 with four home runs. Crotchfelt, from Jackson, N.J., had a 1.12 ERA with 76 strikeouts in 40.1 innings. Nelson, from Pike Liberal Arts in Troy, Ala., was 7-1 with a 0.94 ERA, and 97 strikeouts in 52 innings. He also hit .385 with 12 doubles, two triples and five home runs.

“Hayden Murphy is one of the best right-hander pitchers in the country. He’s been committed for a long time,” said Nonemaker. “Zach is a big power arm from New Jersey and Drew Nelson is a real pitch-able arm from Troy.

The Tigers are bringing in players from eight different states including left-handed pitcher Beau Bryans from Madison, Miss., left-hander Jackson Hilton from Pacelli in Columbus, Ga., and infielder Gavin Miller from West Allegheny in Oakdale Pa.

“Beau Bryans is another left-hander that’s been up to 94,” said Nonemaker. “Gavin Miller is a really good hitter. He’s a high school shortstop who probably projects to play third or second.”

Nelson is one of nine players from the state of Alabama, which includes right-handed pitcher Cameron Keshock from Spanish Fort, right-hander Ryan Olson from Auburn, the son of former Auburn and MLB pitcher Gregg Olson, right-hander George Myers from McGill-Toolen, infielder/right-hander Landon Russell from Russell County, outfielder Alex Wade from Madison Academy and three players from Hartselle: left-hander William Turner, right-hander Elliott Bray and right-hander/infielder Caleb Pittman.

“Bray has had really good season and Keshock is a 6-foot-6 right-handed pitcher that has just tons and tons of projection and athleticism,” said Nonemaker.

The Tigers are also adding four junior college players to this class in left-handed pitcher Tanner Bauman from St. John’s River College in Palatka, Fla., right-hander Kyrin Long from Shelton State in Tuscaloosa, Ala., catcher Carter Wright from Iowa Western in Council Bluffs, and infielder Tyler Mauldin from Snead State in Boaz, Ala.