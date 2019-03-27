“It’s just a matter of he’s just got to continue to improve. There’s nothing like experience and getting confidence. He seems like he’s more confident than he was last year.”

“I think Devan is a different player now, just after five practices,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “Of course, last year we moved positions in the middle of the year. He was recruited by a whole lot of people to play defensive back. You can see now why.

Five months after moving from running back to cornerback, Auburn’s third-year sophomore is making a push for a key spot in the playing rotation this spring.

Barrett certainly feels that confidence now, but there’s been some ups and downs since making the move last fall.

“I would say it’s a little different," Barrett said. "Difficult in the beginning, but the coaches around me and the teammates I have, they make the process real easy. I would say it’s been fun. It’s been fun.”

Barrett had a promising start to his Auburn career rushing for 84 yards on 14 carries and catching 10 passes for 33 yards and one touchdown as a true freshman in 2017. He was used mainly on special teams last fall, recovering a blocked punt for a touchdown against Alabama State.

If he continues to progress this spring and into preseason practice, Barrett has an opportunity to contribute on defense this fall in addition to being a playmaker on special teams.

“My comfort level is at an ultimate high,” Barrett said. “The coaches have just been in my ear, just telling me to get in my playbook, going after practice and working on technique, just stuff like that is really what really helped me a lot.”

Barrett credited senior cornerback Javaris Davis for being a big help in his transition to defense. Davis said one of his main goals this spring is to mentor the younger defensive backs and help build depth in the secondary.

“He was new to the position, but this spring, I could tell from yesterday that he has worked on his DB craft and he’s coming along,” Davis said.

Barrett is working behind Noah Igbinoghene this spring and could serve as his backup this fall with Davis at the opposite corner and Christian Tutt at nickel. Barrett said continuing to work on his technique and learning more of the defensive playbook are two of his main goals this spring. And he’s taking them step by step.

“Being better than I was last year. Being better the next day is really what I’m working toward,” he said. “I think I’ve done that in the past, and I’m working toward progressing myself.”

Auburn will hold the sixth of 15 spring practices Wednesday afternoon. The A-Day game will be April 13 at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.