Auburn on Friday coveted a bounce-back win after getting swept at Kentucky last weekend.

It instead took another kick to the face.

Florida ace Kelly Barnhill notched a no-hitter against the Tigers Friday night, dominating the home team's batting order while her teammates crushed the ball in crucial situations. That lethal combination allowed the Gators to earn a 7-0, series-opening win.

Auburn starter Ashlee Swindle generally pitched well, but made a serious mistake during the second inning. She left an 0-2 pitch belt high to Florida slugger Amanda Lorenz, who deposited the ball over the wall for a three-run homer. A run allowed during the fourth inning and a run allowed during the sixth inning added confidence for the Gators, who celebrated heartily during the seventh inning when Jaimie Hoover ripped a two-run homer to complete the rout.

The Tigers, now 34-14 overall, fell to 9-10 in league play with the loss — and now have been outscored 28-3 during their past four SEC games.

The series resumes Saturday at 1 p.m. CDT at Jane B. Moore Field. The game will be televised live by ESPN2.