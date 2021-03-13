AuburnSports - Barnett and Burkhalter dominate in win over Little Rock

Saturday’s game was another dominant pitching performance for Auburn, this time with Mason Barnett leading the way.

Auburn won 6-0, with four runs coming in the seventh.

But in the seventh, the Tigers’ bats came alive, and opened up the game against Little Rock.

For six innings, Auburn’s offense was held in check.

The sophomore who started the season in the bullpen but has been forced to move to the starting rotation, pitched seven shutout innings. He got through seven innings in 91 pitches, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out nine.

His ERA for the season is down to 0.51 in 17.2 innings of work.

“Mason Barnett just did a great job in another start,” head coach Butch Thompson said. “I heard some of his comments earlier, it’s a blessing as a coach to be able to coach players that say whatever the team needs… Mason’s continuing to grow and I see better and better outing by outing.”

Blake Burkhalter pitched the eighth and ninth for Auburn, keeping Little Rock scoreless and striking out four.

“Blake Burkhalter finishing the game, I think it’s just a good little feather in the hat anytime one of these young guys can finish a game for us,” Thompson said.

While Rankin Woley was able to score in the second after Cam Hill grounded into a fielder’s choice, the Tigers dealt most of their damage in the seventh.

Brody Moore doubled to deep left center, bringing home Bryson Ware to get things started. Kason Howell followed that up with a single that brought Moore home.

After Josh Hall reached base safely, Ryan Bliss knocked one off the left field wall and Howell and Hall scored, making it 5-0.

“Had the big inning there late. Brody Moore got the big hit, big double,” Thompson said.

Hill brought Woley home again in the eighth and added another run to bring the Tigers’ lead up to 6.

Little Rock got two runners on in the ninth, but wasn’t able to score and Auburn closed out the game.

“Been chasing trying to win a series for the last couple weeks and it’s nice to get back, win a series and hopefully at least there’s optimism and a goal to try and come out and sweep a series tomorrow,” Thompson said.

Thompson and the Tigers will search for that sweep on Sunday at Plainsman Park, with the game at 1 p.m. CST and available on SEC Network+.