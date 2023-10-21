OXFORD, Ala. — D'Angelo Barber's seen plenty of Auburn games. Saturday's contest against Ole Miss will be different. It's not an 11 a.m. kickoff, it's not a 2:30 p.m. kickoff, but rather a 6 p.m. kickoff. Barber knows what this means — Jordan Hare Stadium will be rocking. "Auburn never ceases to amaze you with the game experience," Barber said. "I can't wait to see it because I know the night time environment will be even crazier. Everybody will have the whole day to rest, or do whatever they need to do, to come out there with as much energy as they can."

D'Angelo Barber will be in Auburn for the Ole Miss game Saturday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Auburn will try to feed off that energy as the Tigers try to knock off No. 13 Ole Miss. It's the third straight ranked opponent for Auburn, which saw its defense give up 48 points on the road to LSU last week. "They had a slip up last week, but I feel like they’re gonna get back on track this week," Barber said. "Especially with it being another [SEC] opponent and them knowing what’s at stake with this year, trying to qualify for a bowl game at the end so I think it’ll be pretty good." Before Barber suits up for the Tigers, the 6-foot-1 linebacker commit still has to finish out his career at Clay Chalkville. The Cougars took a huge step in their 2023 campaign Friday night, claiming a region championship with a 28-14 victory over Oxford. "It was just a fun game, great teamwork overall, just a hard fought battle," Barber said. "Even with them trying to make a push at the end, we just persevered through adversity." It's the third straight region championship for Clay Chalkville, as its undefeated season continues.