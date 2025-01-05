Bama LB transfer visits Auburn day after entering portal

"It's been a beautiful campus, man," Alexander said. "Getting to make relationships with Coach (DJ) Durkin and the guys on staff. It's been a nice and smooth transition here, coming here and exploring the campus. Meeting with academics and talking to the weight room and nutritionists, man. It's a beautiful campus."

The next day, the former five-star linebacker was in Auburn for a visit.

Alexander, who played high school football at Thompson in Alabaster, Ala., signed with Alabama as part of the Crimson Tide's 2022 class. He was rated as the top player in the state and the No. 6 overall player in the country.

In three seasons with Alabama, he had minimal impact, recording nine tackles in 28 career games with the Crimson Tide. Following his appearance in Alabama's bowl game, Alexander decided it was time for a change.

Auburn's defense, run by defensive coordinator DJ Durkin, is someplace Alexander feels like he could fit into.

"Coach Durkin, his defense seems to be very, very simple," Alexander said. "Being able to play fast and physical and get to the point of attack. I think I can fit in this defense pretty well. Playing a little on-ball and off-ball backer, creating value for myself."

Recently, Auburn's been able to open up the pipeline into Thompson High School, where Alexander attended. He's spoken with freshman safety Kaleb Harris, among others, to hear what those that have been a part of the program have to say.

"I've talked to Kaleb the past couple of days," Alexander said. "Getting some information from him, talking to [Jalen McLeod] and Keionte Scott, a guy that transferred. Everybody has a good word of mouth from this facility, man. So I was excited to get here on campus and check it out."