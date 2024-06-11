AUBURN | Anthony Rogers committed to Alabama a year ago, but a lot has changed since including a brand new coaching staff in Tuscaloosa. The changes have the 4-star running back from Carver in Montgomery, Ala., open to other schools while he remains committed to the Tide. “I committed then because I liked the feeling there and I liked the staff,” said Jones. “Me and (running backs) coach (Robert) Gillespie are developing a great relationship.

Rogers plans to go on his official visits this fall. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

"A lot of staff changes. So that’s the reason I opened my recruiting back up, but I’m still committed because Coach Gillespie is still there.” Rogers, 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, wants to hold off until later this fall before making a final decision. He’s also considering Auburn, Ohio State and Georgia. He plans to officially visit all his schools including Alabama and Auburn in the fall. "First, I want to be developed because the main goal is to get into the league,” said Rogers. “A nice environment. Everything is healthy there, good relationships. The coaches’ relationship with the players. And mainly a scheme that I’ll be able to fit in so I can produce.”