Bama RB commit open to Auburn
AUBURN | Anthony Rogers committed to Alabama a year ago, but a lot has changed since including a brand new coaching staff in Tuscaloosa.
The changes have the 4-star running back from Carver in Montgomery, Ala., open to other schools while he remains committed to the Tide.
“I committed then because I liked the feeling there and I liked the staff,” said Jones. “Me and (running backs) coach (Robert) Gillespie are developing a great relationship.
"A lot of staff changes. So that’s the reason I opened my recruiting back up, but I’m still committed because Coach Gillespie is still there.”
Rogers, 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, wants to hold off until later this fall before making a final decision. He’s also considering Auburn, Ohio State and Georgia.
He plans to officially visit all his schools including Alabama and Auburn in the fall.
"First, I want to be developed because the main goal is to get into the league,” said Rogers. “A nice environment. Everything is healthy there, good relationships. The coaches’ relationship with the players. And mainly a scheme that I’ll be able to fit in so I can produce.”
Last week, Rogers attended the 7-on-7 camp at Auburn. He was able to speak with several AU coaches including offensive coordinator Derrick Nix.
“He was showing me the kind of offense they run. He was showing me where I could fit in and he’d like me here at Auburn,” said Rogers. “They just let me know that they want me here. They’re trying to work on an OV in the fall. It’s an opportunity to play early.”
Rogers also likes how well he would fit into AU’s offensive attack.
“They run a lot of counter and inside zone, RPO’s. Those types of runs, I can find a crease and make a big play on,” he said.
Rivals ranks Rogers the nation’s No. 1 all-purpose back and No. 128 overall player.