AUBURN | Defensive tackle Jah-Marien Latham committed to Alabama in November, but it hasn’t stopped him from visiting other schools, including the Tide’s biggest rival.

Latham, from Pickens County in Reform, visited Auburn last Saturday, which was his second visit to Auburn in as many months.

“It was great. It was my second time at Auburn and I love the atmosphere,” Latham said. “I toured the campus again and talked to the coaches, just building on our relationships.”

Latham also watched the Tigers practice inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“I didn’t get to see practice the last time I visited, so this time was more for me to see where I would fit in on the defensive line,” Latham said.