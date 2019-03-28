Bama DT commit 'waiting' on Auburn offer
AUBURN | Defensive tackle Jah-Marien Latham committed to Alabama in November, but it hasn’t stopped him from visiting other schools, including the Tide’s biggest rival.
Latham, from Pickens County in Reform, visited Auburn last Saturday, which was his second visit to Auburn in as many months.
“It was great. It was my second time at Auburn and I love the atmosphere,” Latham said. “I toured the campus again and talked to the coaches, just building on our relationships.”
Latham also watched the Tigers practice inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.
“I didn’t get to see practice the last time I visited, so this time was more for me to see where I would fit in on the defensive line,” Latham said.
Auburn defensive line coach Rodney Garner told Latham he projects one of the inside positions.
“(Garner) told me I’d probably play the 3-technique,” Latham said. “He said they are losing a lot of linemen, so I would have a chance to start as a freshman.”
Early playing time is important to Latham, but before he considers a switch to Auburn, he needs an offer from Auburn. Latham has several offers besides one from Alabama, but not one from Auburn.
“(Garner) said they are going to offer me sometime soon,” Latham said. “I’m patiently waiting on it. It would mean a lot to me. I love the atmosphere here. This is my second time here, and if I get the offer I would be down here even more.”
Latham already plans to return for a third visit.
“I’ll most definitely be back in the summer,” he said. “I’ll probably come to a camp.”
As for his commitment to Alabama.
“Nothing has changed,” Latham said. “I visited them last weekend.”