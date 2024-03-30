"My recruitment is still open," Johnson said. "I’m committed to Bama, of course, but I’m not gonna close it down right now."

The Eastman, Ga., native made his first trip to the Plains for a spring visit just 10 days after pledging to Alabama. Even though he's committed to the Crimson Tide, he still wants to explore every option.

Darrell Johnson committed to Alabama less than two weeks ago.

The purpose of his visit to Auburn was to get a better feel for the vibe and meet more in-depth with the coaching staff, especially defensive coordinator DJ Durkin.

"I love Coach Durkin, he’s just excited, he’s just got a good vibe," Johnson said. "Good coaching staff that he’s brought in."

While on the visit, he got to see Durkin's defense in action for a scrimmage.

"I liked how the defense got after it," Johnson said. "Everybody out there is hungry, they’re fighting, offense and defense battling back and forth. Everybody’s getting to it."

What's Auburn's message been to the 6-foot-3 linebacker?

"They want me to keep coming on campus, getting to visit, learning the defense and get to it with them, be a part of them," Johnson said.

Auburn is recruiting Johnson as a dime linebacker and plans to take an official visit at some point. Other programs Johnson still considers in the mix include North Carolina, UCF and Florida State.