Bama commit returns to Auburn

Two schools stuck out to Jabarrius "Chicken" Garror before his recruiting process even started. As an in-state guy, Alabama and Auburn are the two programs he grew up watching. Since then, he's become one of the most sought-after recruits in the 2027 class, checking in as the No. 38 player in the country. He's also committed to Alabama, but has plans to see some other schools this summer. Auburn got him on campus Thursday for the first time since January, as a multi-day visit got underway. "Trying to get to know the coaches more down at Auburn," Garror said on why he made the trip. More and more, you know, because I like this place a lot."

Jabarrius Garror returned to Auburn Thursday. (Photo by Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Garror spent the most time with edge linebackers coach Roc Bellantoni and defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams on the trip, as he continues to build that relationship with the Auburn staff. "They’re both great coaches," Garror said. "Coach Roc was just telling me how he sees me fitting in the defense. He wants me to come down more so I can spend more time with him. You know, see what I can be used in toward defense-wise." Auburn environs Garror as not just a one-dimensional player, but someone that could move around the defense. It's that movement around DJ Durkin's defense that has Garror sticking around for another day. "They were telling me how I would fit in it," Garror said. "I'll be back tomorrow so we can talk a little bit more about it. So, I can't say everything, but I know they told me I would fit in great. And I'm looking at it, so I think I would, too."