Balanced scoring attack leads way in win

Jabari Smith Jr., K.D. Johnson and Wendell Green all finished with 12 points. Green also recorded 11 assists for a double-double, his second this season. Allen Flanigan, making his fourth straight start, scored 10 points.

"I thought we were making shots," Bruce Pearl said. "We held those guys down pretty good. We turned them over pretty well, got some points off turnovers. I thought we shared it."

AUBURN | Auburn didn't have to rely on one or two players to handle the scoring on Tuesday night against Georgia. The No. 2 Tigers (17-1, 5-0) ran away from Georgia with an 83-60 victory with six different players scoring in double-digits led by Walker Kessler's 15 points.

Building a 25-point halftime lead, Auburn shot 50 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes, knocking down seven threes. However, while Pearl enjoyed his team's looks from behind the arc, he still wants a little more aggression in the paint.

"We didn't do a good enough job getting to the rim," he said.

Jaylin Williams, who came off the bench and put up 13 points, scored seven of those in the first half. The forward mentioned how key it is for the non-starters to come out with the same enthusiasm as the starting five.

"Just coming off the bench, we know with the starters not having a good start when we come in, we've got to pick up the energy," Williams said. "If they're having a good start, we've got to come in and have the same energy as them. So it's a good spark for us."