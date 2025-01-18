Baker-Mazara impactful

ATHENS, Ga. | Nothing was falling for Chad Baker-Mazara. After hitting a three less than a minute into the game, the forward finished the rest of the first half 0-of-7 with just the three points.

He wouldn't be kept down long. After Georgia cut the lead to two with 13:36 left in the game, Baker-Mazara went on an 8-0 run by himself, capping it with a three-pointer to put the Tigers up 55-45.

"Chad is a very special player, and I'm sure that he appreciated that we kept on trusting him, and he delivered," Bruce Pearl said.