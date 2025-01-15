Baker-Mazara has 'IT' shooting

With All-American big man Johni Broome sidelined with an ankle injury, No. 1 Auburn needed someone to step up against No. 15 Mississippi State on Tuesday night. Multiple Tigers answered the call, but Chad Baker-Mazara turned his play up multiple notches to help his team pick up the 88-66 win.
Baker-Mazara led all scorers with 20 points, 18 coming in the first half, and added two rebounds, two blocks and a steal to his line. The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native shot 8-of-11 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range. This was the second-highest field goal percentage Baker-Mazara has turned in this season and the first game he has made more than five shots.
“He's starting, and he did not start the first 20 or 21 games a year ago,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “So, he's just, he's training. He's locked in in practice. He’s got, Chad Baker's got stuff you can't teach. Like he's got IT. There's an IT factor in sports, and the great ones have it. He's got it. You can't explain it. But when you see it, you know it. Other players know it. Coaches know it. He's got it.”
Not having Broome on the floor leaves a significant gap for the Tigers to fill – and Pearl and company hope to see him return to the lineup soon – but Baker-Mazara made Broom’s absence less noticeable as a result of his stellar shooting performance against the Bulldogs.
Baker-Mazara stepping up his game offensively is not only beneficial for him and his future, but his teammates who thrive off the energy he provides. The better he plays, the better the team around him becomes.
“It gives us energy,” said Chaney Johnson. “I mean, we're playing in The Jungle. The Jungle feeds off that and we feed off The Jungle. CB feeds off The Jungle. And we feed off CB. So, it just gives us energy and just allows us to lock in more and be more focused to try and build that lead even more.”