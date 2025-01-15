Baker-Mazara has 'IT' shooting

With All-American big man Johni Broome sidelined with an ankle injury, No. 1 Auburn needed someone to step up against No. 15 Mississippi State on Tuesday night. Multiple Tigers answered the call, but Chad Baker-Mazara turned his play up multiple notches to help his team pick up the 88-66 win.

Baker-Mazara led all scorers with 20 points, 18 coming in the first half, and added two rebounds, two blocks and a steal to his line. The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native shot 8-of-11 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range. This was the second-highest field goal percentage Baker-Mazara has turned in this season and the first game he has made more than five shots.

“He's starting, and he did not start the first 20 or 21 games a year ago,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “So, he's just, he's training. He's locked in in practice. He’s got, Chad Baker's got stuff you can't teach. Like he's got IT. There's an IT factor in sports, and the great ones have it. He's got it. You can't explain it. But when you see it, you know it. Other players know it. Coaches know it. He's got it.”