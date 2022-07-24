Backup edge ‘looking really good’

“He's looking really good,” said Hall of Brooks. “His training has changed, his body has changed. He's coming along really well. He's gonna be a guy who is going to help us out this year.”

But the veteran duo need help and that’s where Dylan Brooks comes in. Brooks, a redshirt freshman, is expected to be a key backup at the position, which often includes two edge players on the field at one time.

ATLANTA | Derick Hall and Eku Leota give Auburn one of the best pair of edge rushers in the country.

Leota, who transferred from Northwestern, teamed up with Hall last season to combine for 22.5 tackles-for-loss and 16 sacks.

“That's my right-hand man,” said Hall. “We train together, we work together. We just talk, hang out, chill. Our relationship has definitely grown since the spring. We came really close, tight-knit brothers. It seems like I've known him forever, even though he's only been at Auburn going on his second year.

“Our goals are still the same, our aspirations are still the same — we want to take this team to the next level and get to the next level on defense. We've got to come to work every day, and we have to fulfill everything that we said we would do.”

Along with Hall, Leota and Brooks, Auburn added Western Kentucky transfer Marcus Bragg at the edge position this summer. Linebacker Joko Willis could also fill in at the position as needed.

The group will be working under first-year edge coach Roc Bellantoni, who moved up from a defensive analyst position after Bert Watts left to coach the outside linebackers for the Denver Broncos.

“Roc is amazing,” said Hall. “I love my position coach, just the way he comes to work every day. He's very smart. He puts us through the wringer every single day. He lets us know that because he wants us to be better.

“Roc has been around the game a long time, I think about 30 years. He's been around a lot of places, but he deserves this opportunity. I love Coach Roc. There's no better man for the job than him at the edge position. He's really developing us and getting guys moved along. He's getting guys moving further, faster. That's the biggest thing about it.”

Preseason practice begins Aug. 5.