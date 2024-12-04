Back-to-back Top 10 classes

AUBURN | Coming off a fourth consecutive season, Auburn signed a top 10 recruiting class for consecutive years for the first time in nearly a decade. The credit for that goes directly to Hugh Freeze and his staff, which had to fight off a number of other programs to sign 25 high school players Wednesday. “We were able to hold on to some really, really dang good players,” said Freeze. “To get to where we want to get, you have to have similar recruiting classes to the elite. I have never said that you can’t win a game here or there, but to be consistent and running off the table and winning nine and 10 games in this league, you have to have a roster that is made up of some Top 10 recruiting classes.

Freeze speaks to the media during his Signing Day press conference. (Photo by Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

Advertisement

“We’re two for two in that after today. That was a necessary step for us to get to where we want to go.” By late on the afternoon of Signing Day, the Tigers’ class was ranked eighth nationally and fifth in the SEC. AU also signed the No. 8 class in 2024. The day was not lacking in drama as AU lost one commitment and gained another after cornerback Shamar Arnoux flipped to Florida State and Auburn flipped Tennessee defensive line commitment Darrion Smith. In the days leading up to Signing Day, AU lost 4-star offensive lineman Tavaris Dice to Florida and 5-star defensive lineman Nate Marshall to Michigan. But considering the Gators lost eight high-profile commitments from its 2024 class down the stretch a year ago, hanging onto the majority of this class was a huge accomplishment for the Tigers. For the Tigers, they had to fight hard to hold off one or multiple Power 4 schools for many of their top commitments including quarterback Deuce Knight, edge Jared Smith, safeties Eric Winters and Anquon Fegans, linebacker Elijah Melendez and cornerback Donovan Starr. “Man, today is one of those days where the first emotion you probably feel is relief, and excitement is the next one,” said Freeze. “There’s so many people that played such a critical role in us, looks like we’ll finish with another top-10 class, and one of the tops in the SEC.”