AUBURN | The mound mastery continued for No. 18 Auburn Saturday.

Jack Owen struck out a career-high 10 to lead the Tigers to a 5-0 win over Cincinnati in game one of a doubleheader.



Cody Greenhill pitched two shutout innings to earn his second save of the season. In the first two games of the series, Auburn pitching has combined for 18.0 shutout innings with 26 strikeouts.



In his first weekend start, Owen went a career-high 7.0 innings allowing three hits and not issuing a walk on 88 pitches. The sophomore left-hander improves to 2-0 on the season.



Auburn scored a run in the first inning on a two-out double by Rankin Woley to bring home Judd Ward, who led off the game with a double.



Cincinnati starter Nathan Kroger (0-1) stifled the Tigers for the next five innings before Kason Howell drove a double off the left field wall to score Ryan Bliss from first base.



Auburn added three more runs in the eighth on a two-RBI double by Woley, who came home on two wild pitches.



The Tigers had 11 hits including a 3-for-4 day by Steven Williams. Woley was 2 of 4 with three RBI.



Auburn improves to 8-2 on the season while Cincinnati falls to 1-8. The Tigers, which won 5-0 Friday night, will go for the sweep at 4:30 p.m. CT.

