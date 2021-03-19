AuburnSports - Back in the SEC

AUBURN | It’s been 22 months since Ryan Bliss has played in an SEC game. To say the Auburn shortstop is excited about this weekend’s series at No. 4 Ole Miss would be an understatement. “We’re very fired up,” said Bliss, who is hitting .357 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI. “I think the team is very ready for it and just looking forward to it.” Last season came to an abrupt end just a couple of days before the start of conference play due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bliss brings plenty of pop near the top of Auburn's batting lineup. (Round Rock Classic)

The Rebels are 13-4 to start this season but coming off a 13-1 loss at Louisiana Tech Tuesday. A Wednesday matchup between the two programs was cancelled after a positive COVID test within the OM program. Ole Miss features one of the conference’s top pitching staffs with a 3.44 team ERA and 209 strikeouts, but will be without Friday night starter Doug Nikhazy and key bullpen pitcher Max Cioffi due to injuries. Gunnar Hoglund will move from Saturday to Friday and midweek starter Drew McDaniel will go Saturday. At the plate, OM is led by Kevin Graham, who is hitting .355 with four home runs and 19 RBI, and Tim Elko, who his batting .353 with seven home runs and 24 RBI. First baseman Cael Baker is out with an injury this week. The Tigers, 11-5, will answer with one of the SEC’s best offenses and defenses. AU leads the conference with a .322 batting average, is second with a .528 slugging percentage and third with a .978 fielding percentage. “We know we’re facing some really good pitching,” Bliss said. “I think the way we’ve been hitting the ball right now, I think if we just stay within ourselves and keep doing what we’re doing, we’ll be good. That’s one thing we preach, trust the guys behind you and don’t try to do too much.” Both teams have been tested during non-conference play. The Rebels beat No. 10 TCU, No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 9 Texas the opening weekend of the season and Auburn has played No. 25 Oklahoma, Baylor, Texas A&M and a three-game series against No. 18 Boston College. “I think we're more prepared, more tested, more challenged than we've been in the last few years,” said Auburn coach Butch Thompson. “We've already played five games on the road, basically. We've already gotten on a plane and taken a trip. We've already had a top 20 team at our place at Plainsman Park. You're never full strength, and even when you are at full strength, you're going to you still have a tough time playing SEC baseball.”

PITCHING MATCHUPS AUBURN OLE MISS FRI Sr. RH Cody Greenhill (2-0, 1.88) Jr. RH Gunnar Hoglund (2-0, 3.04) SAT So. RH Mason Barnett (2-0, 0.51) So. RH Drew McDaniel (2-0, 1.80) SUN TBA So. RH Derek Diamond (1-2, 5.21)