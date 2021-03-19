AuburnSports - Back in the SEC

Back in the SEC
AUBURN | It’s been 22 months since Ryan Bliss has played in an SEC game.
To say the Auburn shortstop is excited about this weekend’s series at No. 4 Ole Miss would be an understatement.
“We’re very fired up,” said Bliss, who is hitting .357 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI. “I think the team is very ready for it and just looking forward to it.”
Last season came to an abrupt end just a couple of days before the start of conference play due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rebels are 13-4 to start this season but coming off a 13-1 loss at Louisiana Tech Tuesday. A Wednesday matchup between the two programs was cancelled after a positive COVID test within the OM program.
Ole Miss features one of the conference’s top pitching staffs with a 3.44 team ERA and 209 strikeouts, but will be without Friday night starter Doug Nikhazy and key bullpen pitcher Max Cioffi due to injuries. Gunnar Hoglund will move from Saturday to Friday and midweek starter Drew McDaniel will go Saturday.
At the plate, OM is led by Kevin Graham, who is hitting .355 with four home runs and 19 RBI, and Tim Elko, who his batting .353 with seven home runs and 24 RBI. First baseman Cael Baker is out with an injury this week.
The Tigers, 11-5, will answer with one of the SEC’s best offenses and defenses. AU leads the conference with a .322 batting average, is second with a .528 slugging percentage and third with a .978 fielding percentage.
“We know we’re facing some really good pitching,” Bliss said. “I think the way we’ve been hitting the ball right now, I think if we just stay within ourselves and keep doing what we’re doing, we’ll be good. That’s one thing we preach, trust the guys behind you and don’t try to do too much.”
Both teams have been tested during non-conference play. The Rebels beat No. 10 TCU, No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 9 Texas the opening weekend of the season and Auburn has played No. 25 Oklahoma, Baylor, Texas A&M and a three-game series against No. 18 Boston College.
“I think we're more prepared, more tested, more challenged than we've been in the last few years,” said Auburn coach Butch Thompson. “We've already played five games on the road, basically. We've already gotten on a plane and taken a trip. We've already had a top 20 team at our place at Plainsman Park. You're never full strength, and even when you are at full strength, you're going to you still have a tough time playing SEC baseball.”
|AUBURN
|OLE MISS
|
FRI
|
Sr. RH Cody Greenhill (2-0, 1.88)
|
Jr. RH Gunnar Hoglund (2-0, 3.04)
|
SAT
|
So. RH Mason Barnett (2-0, 0.51)
|
So. RH Drew McDaniel (2-0, 1.80)
|
SUN
|
TBA
|
So. RH Derek Diamond (1-2, 5.21)
Auburn has plenty of injuries of its own, but starters Jack Owen and Richard Fitts could both return this weekend, although they’ll likely be limited to a couple of innings apiece. Two of AU’s top left-handed relievers, Carson Skipper and Hayden Mullins, won’t make the trip but could return next week.
Tyler Miller continues to lead AU at the plate with a .433 average, two doubles, one triple, six home runs and 26 RBI. AU has hit 25 home runs in 16 games, which puts it on pace to tie the 2010 team’s school-record 131.
“If we pitch well I do have confidence in that offense. I think we play defense on the road enough that I have confidence in that. That makes us excited,” Thompson said. “Ole Miss is a Top 5 team and very deserving and awesome but I don’t think it’s between here and Yellowstone Park the difference between us and Ole Miss. That’s what I hope I feel on Sunday because that’s what I believe going in as the head coach.”
Friday night’s game at Swayze Field is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. The series will continue Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. All three games will be available on SECN+/ESPN+.