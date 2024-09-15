Autry: 'Always great' to be in Auburn

"It was great," Autry said. "Feels just like almost every other time, a lot more food. It’s always great, always fun and good to see those boys get the win."

Malik Autry returned to the Plains over the weekend, as Auburn's longest-tenured commit in the 2025 class took his official visit.

Auburn won its game Saturday night against New Mexico, 45-19, bouncing back from a loss last week against Cal.

"I think it was a good game," Autry said. "I think they could have handled business a little bit better and shut them out a little bit earlier, but I was glad to see us score...It was good to see them fight back. Even though they hit some rough spots, they continue to go hard. As far as defensive line play, they did pretty good and they were getting after it. It was good to see them boys get away with it at the end."

Vontrell King-Williams is in his first season coaching the Auburn defensive line, taking over the role following Jeremy Garrett's departure for the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was a big deal for Autry to see King-Williams retained, as the two have held a close relationship since his commitment.

"He’s great. I’ve been talking to him forever," Autry said. "He feels almost like family. Since the day I committed, he’s the person I committed to and I’ve been talking to him for almost two years now. It’s great man, just like another day seeing him. I see him so much, from spring ball, to summer, just from living so close. It’s always good to see him and his family and spend time with him."

Autry still hears from other programs, most notable Ohio State and UCF, so this fall is about making a final evaluation of his decision.

"It’s been a turning point for me," Autry said. "Ohio State’s still in it. This is kinda wrapping things up, taking a look at everything and hopefully I’ll have a decision to shut it down or whatever’s gonna happen. That’s what this is, get one last look, getting all the meetings and introductions, everything done. Just a last final everything before you decide what you want to do."