NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Austin Wiley is close to returning to game action, but Thursday wasn't the right time.

Auburn's center has missed all five games since he went down against Kentucky, re-aggravating a leg injury suffered earlier in the season. Wiley has been listed as "doubtful" on a game-to-game basis since then.

This week, Bruce Pearl inched toward Wiley's return, calling him day-to-day as the Tigers prepare for potentially four-straight days in Nashville. Wiley practiced some earlier in the week and took part in his first full-contact practice in a month. He dressed out and warmed up with the team for the first time since Kentucky week, as well.

But when game time arrived, Wiley — who Pearl said was made available by doctors — didn't receive any minutes. Pearl said he didn't think risking it with Wiley was necessary, however, given the level of play he saw from the Tigers' other centers Anfernee McLemore and Horace Spencer

"He's getting closer. But I thought Anfernee and Horace at this time of the year here right now are playing well together, playing well, complementing each other," Pearl said. "I think Austin, he's getting closer to being available. Right now, Anfernee and Horace are doing a nice job."



With South Carolina upcoming, Wiley's status Friday will be as hot of a topic as ever.

In the first matchup with the Gamecocks, Auburn was thrust into its first SEC action of the season without Wiley. Spencer and McLemore, unaccustomed to the increased minutes, found themselves in foul trouble early. They both ended up fouling out, as South Carolina big man Chris Silva put forth a 32-point, 14-rebound line in his best performance of the season.

With Silva next, Pearl was asked whether Wiley's availability was vital for the Friday afternoon matchup.



"We've needed Wiley all year," Pearl quipped, before divulging further.

"But we need Austin. Yesterday was his first contact practice, how would he be out there in the SEC tournament against Silva when he's been out for four weeks? So Horace and Anfernee right now are playing. The rotation has been good. Yeah, we miss a healthy Austin Wiley. A healthy Austin Wiley would be dominating out there. He's as good as any center in the league. Not only getting healthy, it's having your first contact practice, it's actually having several practices so that you can get timing. It's tough in March."