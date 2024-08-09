PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Austin: Thorne 'will flourish' this fall

Brian Stultz • AuburnSports
Staff Writer
@brianjstultz

Kent Austin has worked with some successful quarterbacks during his storied coaching career. In fact, he was a great quarterback in his own right, throwing for 6,184 yards during his time at Ole Miss and still holding a spot in the top 10 in school history in almost every passing category.

So when he speaks and opens up his encyclopedia of knowledge, you listen. He's now on the field working with Payton Thorne as the quarterback enters his second season as Auburn's starting signal-caller, and he's seen the progress he has made this fall camp.

"He has a tremendous recall of information," Austin said. "You don't have to show him a lot of looks. He's not a high-rep quarterback. You can show him a look one time, and he'll recall it three or four years later. That's going to serve him really well this year."

His memory has helped Austin, Hugh Freeze and offensive coordinator Derrick Nix put more in Thorne's control this fall. While he set protections for the offense last season, Thorne will now be responsible for even more before the snap.

"Checking things in the run game, getting us out of a pass concept to a better pass concept," Austin said. "In our RPO world, being able to put our receivers in the proper RPO by changing the two-receiver combo or the single-receiver combo based on defensive structure."

That's a lot for a quarterback to handle, but Austin is confident that Thorne's mentality and knowledge have him up for the challenge. The coaches have been throwing everything at him to prepare him for game situations, designing plays and putting rules attached to a particular play for associated cut-ups that they introduce on a daily basis.

That preparation has Austin thinking Thorne will thrive this season.

"When he goes into the game, the probability of making great decisions increases dramatically," he said. "That's one of the reasons why we wanted him when we first got here. He had played a lot of football, and had a lot of experience and had quite a bit on his plate the previous stop."


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvYXVzdGluLXRob3JuZS13aWxsLWZsb3VyaXNoLXRoaXMtZmFsbC1h dWJ1cm4tdGlnZXJzLWZvb3RiYWxsIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcs CiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAg ICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBl bCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVsw XTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3Jl ZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFz dCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gv dnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMs IGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMy PTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZhdWJ1cm4ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUy Rm5ld3MlMkZhdXN0aW4tdGhvcm5lLXdpbGwtZmxvdXJpc2gtdGhpcy1mYWxs LWF1YnVybi10aWdlcnMtZm9vdGJhbGwmYzU9MjAyMjczMzA3NCZjdj0yLjAm Y2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNj b3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=