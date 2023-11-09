“I thought our linebackers played their best game,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “I think Austin being back, it really gives us four guys that we can rotate and they're not having to play, I mean, I was looking at the play count last night. I think Austin played the most, but it was 40 plays maybe and everybody else's 20’s and 30’s.”

The junior returned from a thumb injury against Ole Miss and started the next two games against Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

AUBURN | Auburn’s linebackers are starting to hit their stride and the return of Austin Keys is a big reason why.

Keys finished with three tackles, his first-career sack, a forced fumble and a pass breakup against the Commodores. PFF gave him an 86.2 defensive grade, which was third-best on the team.

“He just brings that hunting mentality,” said nickel Keionte Scott, who also returned from an injury against Ole Miss. “As a defense that’s what we do and what we want to do. We want to hunt. He hunts every play. He’s very physical, clogging those holes up and getting to the linemen.

“When those linemen do get to him, he’s able to maneuver and have the strength to get them out of the way. That’s a key piece you’ve got to have at mike linebacker. He’s very good at communicating and seeing things and diagnosing the offense.”

Keys rotates with Larry Nixon at middle linebacker while Eugene Asante rotates with Cam Riley at weakside linebacker. Keys and Nixon transferred to Auburn in the offseason.

"We were banged up,” said noseguard Justin Rogers, another transfer starter. “Now everybody's getting healthy and working at a high level."

Auburn plays at Arkansas Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.