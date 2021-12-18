Austin Davis announced as OC

Davis, who last played in the NFL in 2019, has spent the past couple of seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He started out as an offensive assistant before being promoted to quarterbacks in March of 2020.

“I’m honored and privileged to be the next Offensive Coordinator at Auburn University and to be a part of an elite staff led by Coach Harsin,” Davis said. “Being born and raised in Mississippi, you know very well what SEC football is all about and I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity that is before me.

"I’ve been very fortunate to work for one of the best organizations in all of sports and would like to extend a special thanks to Pete Carroll and John Schneider for believing in me as a young coach. I can’t wait to get down to the Plains and get to work. War Eagle, y’all.”

Davis' NFL career got started in 2012 after signing an undrafted free agent deal with the St. Louis Rams. He bounced around from there, going to the Miami Dolphins, back to the Rams, the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Seahawks and Tennessee Titans.

“Austin is going to show that he is one of the bright young minds in the game," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said "He’s been able to transition from player to coach unlike anybody I’ve ever seen. It was just so smooth for him, and he’s been thinking like a coach for a long time, obviously because he was able to capture the role.

"Russ (Wilson) thinks the world of him, Shane (Waldron) thinks the world of him, and I do too because he is really, really good at what he does. He is going to really be a big benefit to their program.”

Davis has spent the past few seasons coaching Russell Wilson.

“I think Austin is going to be a brilliant offensive coordinator and potential head coach one day," Wilson said. "He has a passion for the game, number one. Number two, he’s got an understanding of the game as he’s played the position at the highest level in the National Football League. And three, he’s an amazing teacher.

"He’s an amazing teacher of the game. He keeps it simple in terms of relaxing the quarterback’s mind. He’ll be an amazing coach at Auburn.”

He was also drafted in the 31st round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox, but chose to pursue football instead.

Now at Auburn, he will serve as offensive coordinator and QB coach for the Tigers. Though, Harsin is expected to be the one calling plays next season with Davis just giving input.

"From the first conversation I had with Austin, you could just feel his passion for coaching and teaching the game," Harsin said. "He's spent the past 10 years as a player or coach in the NFL, bringing that experience from the highest level into our offensive and quarterback rooms.

"He's learned and been around some of the best in the business and has been on an upward trajectory since joining the coaching ranks. We can't wait to get him teamed up with the rest of our staff."