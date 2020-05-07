Gus Malzahn is adhering to social-distancing guidelines strictly these days, but that hasn't stopped him from keeping his football program on track for a big season in 2020.

The Auburn coach took time Thursday morning to speak with AuburnSports.com about the new skills associated with being a head coach in the COVID-19 era and a variety of other topics including:

• His desire to have the Tigers' offense operate at a faster pace in the future

• Ensuring that quarterback Bo Nix continues his development away from campus

• Connecting with his grandkids through the internet

• Talking smack about his ability to beat all challengers at 80s video game Galaga

• Why he loves having new assistant coach Al Pogue on staff

• His favorite professional team growing up

• How Bunker posters blame him for everything that goes wrong — not just football