Auburn WR transfer a ‘tremendous young man’

“D-Rob is a tremendous young man,” said Georgia head coach Kirby Smart at SEC Media Days Tuesday. “He's a kid that I feel like I've known -- I mean, I can go all the way back to the years at Alabama when we were recruiting D-Rob as a young player. Then I come to Georgia, continue to recruit him, don't get him, get him by transfer, and now he's going to graduate this summer and be able to go to Auburn.

The former Georgia and California standout, who was rated the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2016 class played his first two seasons at Cal before transferring to UGA in 2018.

AUBURN | Auburn landed one of the last remaining prizes of the transfer portal a couple of weeks ago with the addition of former 5-star wide receiver Demetris Robertson.

“I'm so excited for D-Rob because he's a great young man. This young man did everything the right way. He's got a lot of speed. He's a vertical threat. I know (Mike) Bobo and those guys at Auburn are excited to get him.”

Robertson, 6-foot and 190 pounds, has had an up and down college career. He was a Freshman All-American at Cal in 2016 catching 50 passes for 767 yards and seven touchdowns. His sophomore season was cut short after just two games due to an injury and the Savannah, Ga., native transferred to Georgia.

With the Bulldogs in 2018, Robertson didn’t catch a pass but did have four carries for 109 yards and one touchdown. His best season with the Bulldogs came in 2019 with 30 receptions for 333 yards and three touchdowns, and six carries for 52 yards.

Last fall, he had just 12 catches for 110 yards.

“A good friend of mine and a great player,” said UGA quarterback JT Daniels. “I can't say enough good about D-Rob. Since he's been here, he and I have been good friends and really close. He's a good person, a great player. We wish -- I don't think anybody at Georgia will tell you anything other than we wish the best for him.”

Robertson has one year of college eligibility remaining. He joins an Auburn wide receiver corps that lost its top three receivers from last season.